12,086 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 4,194 in last 14 days

Posted: May 18, 2020 8:44 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:40 p.m. Monday, May 18, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 12,086 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

Of those cases, the department says 4,194 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

There are 489 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Four in Autauga County, eight in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Blount County, one in Bullock County, 10 in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 22 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, three in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, one in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, six in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, four in Franklin County, four in Greene County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 74 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 31 in Lee County, nine in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, nine in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 101 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 20 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, three in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, four in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 57 in Tallapoosa County, eight in Tuscaloosa County, five in Washington County, five in Wilcox County and one in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 120

Baldwin County: 260

Barbour County: 85

Bibb County: 50

Blount County: 47

Bullock County: 40

Butler County: 285

Calhoun County: 133

Chambers County: 329

Cherokee County: 28

Chilton County: 79

Choctaw County: 85

Clarke County: 75

Clay County: 27

Cleburne County: 13

Coffee County: 171

Colbert County: 93

Conecuh County: 19

Coosa County: 34

Covington County: 58

Crenshaw County: 53

Cullman County: 69

Dale County: 61

Dallas County: 151

DeKalb County: 196

Elmore County: 197

Escambia County: 39

Etowah County: 206

Fayette County: 9

Franklin County: 344

Geneva County: 22

Greene County: 87

Hale County: 91

Henry County: 40

Houston County: 137

Jackson County: 64

Jefferson County: 1,355

Lamar County: 15

Lauderdale County: 115

Lawrence County: 33

Lee County: 452

Limestone County: 65

Lowndes County: 133

Macon County: 55

Madison County: 278

Marengo County: 104

Marion County: 103

Marshall County: 632

Mobile County: 1,735

Monroe County: 20

Montgomery County: 863

Morgan County: 116

Perry County: 21

Pickens County: 82

Pike County: 107

Randolph County: 120

Russell County: 105

Shelby County: 404

St. Clair County: 91

Sumter County: 136

Talladega County: 81

Tallapoosa County: 366

Tuscaloosa County: 368

Walker County: 139

Washington County: 61

Wilcox County: 95

Winston County: 30

Total: 12,086

