12 cases of coronavirus confirmed by the Alabama Department of Public Health

There are now 12 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The updates were posted to the ADPH website late Saturday night and reflected the first confirmed case in Baldwin County as well as four more cases in Jefferson County and one more case in Tuscaloosa County.

ADPH officials state that so far no deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed.

Saturday evening, North Baldwin Infirmary, an affiliate of Infirmary Health, confirmed on social media that it received its first positive case of COVID-19.

Hospital officials stated that "This patient is currently isolated in their home, and the staff who cared for the patient exercised universal precautions to protect themselves and others from contracting the virus."

On Friday, March 13, Infirmary Health implemented its revised visitor policy for each of their acute care and rehabilitation facilities.

Right now, Limestone County remains the only county in north Alabama with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Marshall Space Flight Center also stated that one of their employees tested positive for the virus, but haven't released any additional information beyond that.