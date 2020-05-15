11,373 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 4,285 in last 14 days

As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, May 15, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 11,373 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.
Of those cases, the department says 4,285 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
There are 483 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Four in Autauga County, eight in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Bullock County, nine in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 22 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, three in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, one in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, six in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, four in Franklin County, four in Greene County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 71 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 31 in Lee County, nine in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, nine in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 100 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 20 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, three in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, four in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 57 in Tallapoosa County, eight in Tuscaloosa County, five in Washington County, five in Wilcox County and one in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 103
Baldwin County: 244
Barbour County: 79
Bibb County: 49
Blount County: 45
Bullock County: 32
Butler County: 258
Calhoun County: 129
Chambers County: 326
Cherokee County: 26
Chilton County: 75
Choctaw County: 81
Clarke County: 70
Clay County: 27
Cleburne County: 13
Coffee County: 162
Colbert County: 83
Conecuh County: 18
Coosa County: 34
Covington County: 56
Crenshaw County: 53
Cullman County: 68
Dale County: 57
Dallas County: 137
DeKalb County: 190
Elmore County: 178
Escambia County: 39
Etowah County: 199
Fayette County: 10
Franklin County: 309
Geneva County: 19
Greene County: 79
Hale County: 79
Henry County: 37
Houston County: 129
Jackson County: 61
Jefferson County: 1,258
Lamar County: 14
Lauderdale County: 110
Lawrence County: 29
Lee County: 444
Limestone County: 64
Lowndes County: 122
Macon County: 55
Madison County: 274
Marengo County: 101
Marion County: 101
Marshall County: 612
Mobile County: 1,653
Monroe County: 18
Montgomery County: 787
Morgan County: 109
Perry County: 20
Pickens County: 73
Pike County: 105
Randolph County: 119
Russell County: 96
Shelby County: 391
St. Clair County: 88
Sumter County: 120
Talladega County: 75
Tallapoosa County: 351
Tuscaloosa County: 332
Walker County: 119
Washington County: 60
Wilcox County: 92
Winston County: 28
Total: 11,373
