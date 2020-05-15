Clear
11,373 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 4,285 in last 14 days

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: May 15, 2020 9:06 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, May 15, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 11,373 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

Of those cases, the department says 4,285 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

There are 483 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Four in Autauga County, eight in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Bullock County, nine in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 22 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, three in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, one in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, six in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, four in Franklin County, four in Greene County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 71 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 31 in Lee County, nine in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, six in Marengo County, nine in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 100 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 20 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, three in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, four in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 57 in Tallapoosa County, eight in Tuscaloosa County, five in Washington County, five in Wilcox County and one in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 103

Baldwin County: 244

Barbour County: 79

Bibb County: 49

Blount County: 45

Bullock County: 32

Butler County: 258

Calhoun County: 129

Chambers County: 326

Cherokee County: 26

Chilton County: 75

Choctaw County: 81

Clarke County: 70

Clay County: 27

Cleburne County: 13

Coffee County: 162

Colbert County: 83

Conecuh County: 18

Coosa County: 34

Covington County: 56

Crenshaw County: 53

Cullman County: 68

Dale County: 57

Dallas County: 137

DeKalb County: 190

Elmore County: 178

Escambia County: 39

Etowah County: 199

Fayette County: 10

Franklin County: 309

Geneva County: 19

Greene County: 79

Hale County: 79

Henry County: 37

Houston County: 129

Jackson County: 61

Jefferson County: 1,258

Lamar County: 14

Lauderdale County: 110

Lawrence County: 29

Lee County: 444

Limestone County: 64

Lowndes County: 122

Macon County: 55

Madison County: 274

Marengo County: 101

Marion County: 101

Marshall County: 612

Mobile County: 1,653

Monroe County: 18

Montgomery County: 787

Morgan County: 109

Perry County: 20

Pickens County: 73

Pike County: 105

Randolph County: 119

Russell County: 96

Shelby County: 391

St. Clair County: 88

Sumter County: 120

Talladega County: 75

Tallapoosa County: 351

Tuscaloosa County: 332

Walker County: 119

Washington County: 60

Wilcox County: 92

Winston County: 28

Total: 11,373

