11,101 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 2,901 in last 14 days

As of 8:50 p.m. Thursday, May 14, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 11,101 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

Of those cases, the department says 2,901 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

There are 473 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Four in Autauga County, eight in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Bullock County, eight in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 22 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, three in Choctaw County, two in Clarke County, two in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, one in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, six in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, three in Franklin County, four in Greene County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 69 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 30 in Lee County, nine in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, five in Marengo County, nine in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 98 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 20 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, two in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 19 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, four in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 56 in Tallapoosa County, eight in Tuscaloosa County, five in Washington County, five in Wilcox County and one in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 104

Baldwin County: 243

Barbour County: 74

Bibb County: 46

Blount County: 45

Bullock County: 28

Butler County: 249

Calhoun County: 128

Chambers County: 326

Cherokee County: 25

Chilton County: 74

Choctaw County: 77

Clarke County: 68

Clay County: 27

Cleburne County: 13

Coffee County: 159

Colbert County: 79

Conecuh County: 17

Coosa County: 34

Covington County: 56

Crenshaw County: 50

Cullman County: 67

Dale County: 53

Dallas County: 132

DeKalb County: 185

Elmore County: 169

Escambia County: 39

Etowah County: 198

Fayette County: 10

Franklin County: 288

Geneva County: 18

Greene County: 76

Hale County: 79

Henry County: 35

Houston County: 125

Jackson County: 60

Jefferson County: 1,237

Lamar County: 14

Lauderdale County: 109

Lawrence County: 28

Lee County: 447

Limestone County: 62

Lowndes County: 117

Macon County: 53

Madison County: 272

Marengo County: 97

Marion County: 101

Marshall County: 599

Mobile County: 1,608

Monroe County: 18

Montgomery County: 753

Morgan County: 104

Perry County: 19

Pickens County: 71

Pike County: 103

Randolph County: 118

Russell County: 91

Shelby County: 390

St. Clair County: 88

Sumter County: 115

Talladega County: 76

Tallapoosa County: 345

Tuscaloosa County: 319

Walker County: 116

Washington County: 59

Wilcox County: 89

Winston County: 27

Total: 11,101

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus