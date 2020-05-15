11 employees test positive for coronavirus at North Alabama Tiffin Motor Homes facilities

Tiffin Motor Homes has had 11 employees test positive for coronavirus in its five facilities.

The main facility is in Red Bay and employees 1,100 people. It’s had eight positive cases, and those employees are at home quarantining.

Tony Riley, the chief legal officer of Tiffin Motor Homes, told WAAY 31 from March 13 to April 6, they shut down the plants to buy masks, face shields and personal protective equipment, and also to develop a safety plan.

“Best way to combat it is being transparent,” said Riley.

The business is doing mass testing of employees, temperature checks at gates and is giving all employees personal protective equipment. CDC guidelines are also posted throughout the facilities.

There is also a limit on the number of employees allowed in a break room, and they are required to practice social distancing. They're also sanitizing when a positive case is confirmed, along with doing routine sanitizing.

The business has a full-time nurse and EMT on staff to check on employees. Employees with underlying conditions, like heart issues, are furloughed currently.

More than 100 Tiffin Motor Homes employees have been tested. The business says it’s also texting employees daily to update them on safety efforts.