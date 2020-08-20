107,483 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 44,684 presumed recoveries

As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 107,483 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 13,248 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 44,684 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,905 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 22 in Autauga County, 31 in Baldwin County, seven in Barbour County, six in Bibb County, five in Blount County, 13 in Bullock County, 36 in Butler County, 23 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, nine in Cherokee County, nine in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, 11 in Clarke County, five in Clay County, two in Cleburne County, six in Coffee County, 19 in Colbert County, 11 in Conecuh County, three in Coosa County, 21 in Covington County, 11 in Crenshaw County, 11 in Cullman County, 32 in Dale County, 25 in Dallas County, 14 in DeKalb County, 40 in Elmore County, 17 in Escambia County, 37 in Etowah County, six in Fayette County, 22 in Franklin County, two in Geneva County, 14 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 13 in Houston County, five in Jackson County, 276 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 22 in Lauderdale County, four in Lawrence County, 47 in Lee County, 14 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 15 in Macon County, 38 in Madison County, 17 in Marengo County, 27 in Marion County, 38 in Marshall County, 235 in Mobile County, six in Monroe County, 156 in Montgomery County, 22 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, 10 in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 11 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 39 in Shelby County, 23 in St. Clair County, 19 in Sumter County, 15 in Talladega County, 78 in Tallapoosa County, 86 in Tuscaloosa County, 67 in Walker County, 13 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 1,240
Baldwin County: 3,957
Barbour County: 619
Bibb County: 494
Blount County: 912
Bullock County: 527
Butler County: 796
Calhoun County: 2,072
Chambers County: 861
Cherokee County: 319
Chilton County: 891
Choctaw County: 301
Clarke County: 861
Clay County: 314
Cleburne County: 169
Coffee County: 850
Colbert County: 1,316
Conecuh County: 412
Coosa County: 109
Covington County: 794
Crenshaw County: 361
Cullman County: 1,326
Dale County: 893
Dallas County: 1,388
DeKalb County: 1,951
Elmore County: 1,882
Escambia County: 1,152
Etowah County: 2,392
Fayette County: 256
Franklin County: 1,406
Geneva County: 306
Greene County: 268
Hale County: 507
Henry County: 278
Houston County: 1,568
Jackson County: 1,170
Jefferson County: 14,419
Lamar County: 255
Lauderdale County: 1,287
Lawrence County: 383
Lee County: 2,899
Limestone County: 1,498
Lowndes County: 584
Macon County: 364
Madison County: 5,800
Marengo County: 597
Marion County: 628
Marshall County: 3,326
Mobile County: 11,329
Monroe County: 440
Montgomery County: 7,293
Morgan County: 2,577
Perry County: 459
Pickens County: 461
Pike County: 753
Randolph County: 418
Russell County: 1,471
Shelby County: 3,582
St. Clair County: 1,487
Sumter County: 380
Talladega County: 1,208
Tallapoosa County: 905
Tuscaloosa County: 4,648
Walker County: 1,684
Washington County: 477
Wilcox County: 461
Winston County: 492
Total: 107,483