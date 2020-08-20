Clear

107,483 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 44,684 presumed recoveries

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: Aug 20, 2020 9:20 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 107,483 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 13,248 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 44,684 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,905 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 22 in Autauga County, 31 in Baldwin County, seven in Barbour County, six in Bibb County, five in Blount County, 13 in Bullock County, 36 in Butler County, 23 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, nine in Cherokee County, nine in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, 11 in Clarke County, five in Clay County, two in Cleburne County, six in Coffee County, 19 in Colbert County, 11 in Conecuh County, three in Coosa County, 21 in Covington County, 11 in Crenshaw County, 11 in Cullman County, 32 in Dale County, 25 in Dallas County, 14 in DeKalb County, 40 in Elmore County, 17 in Escambia County, 37 in Etowah County, six in Fayette County, 22 in Franklin County, two in Geneva County, 14 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 13 in Houston County, five in Jackson County, 276 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 22 in Lauderdale County, four in Lawrence County, 47 in Lee County, 14 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 15 in Macon County, 38 in Madison County, 17 in Marengo County, 27 in Marion County, 38 in Marshall County, 235 in Mobile County, six in Monroe County, 156 in Montgomery County, 22 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, 10 in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 11 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 39 in Shelby County, 23 in St. Clair County, 19 in Sumter County, 15 in Talladega County, 78 in Tallapoosa County, 86 in Tuscaloosa County, 67 in Walker County, 13 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 1,240

Baldwin County: 3,957

Barbour County: 619

Bibb County: 494

Blount County: 912

Bullock County: 527

Butler County: 796

Calhoun County: 2,072

Chambers County: 861

Cherokee County: 319

Chilton County: 891

Choctaw County: 301

Clarke County: 861

Clay County: 314

Cleburne County: 169

Coffee County: 850

Colbert County: 1,316

Conecuh County: 412

Coosa County: 109

Covington County: 794

Crenshaw County: 361

Cullman County: 1,326

Dale County: 893

Dallas County: 1,388

DeKalb County: 1,951

Elmore County: 1,882

Escambia County: 1,152

Etowah County: 2,392

Fayette County: 256

Franklin County: 1,406

Geneva County: 306

Greene County: 268

Hale County: 507

Henry County: 278

Houston County: 1,568

Jackson County: 1,170

Jefferson County: 14,419

Lamar County: 255

Lauderdale County: 1,287

Lawrence County: 383

Lee County: 2,899

Limestone County: 1,498

Lowndes County: 584

Macon County: 364

Madison County: 5,800

Marengo County: 597

Marion County: 628

Marshall County: 3,326

Mobile County: 11,329

Monroe County: 440

Montgomery County: 7,293

Morgan County: 2,577

Perry County: 459

Pickens County: 461

Pike County: 753

Randolph County: 418

Russell County: 1,471

Shelby County: 3,582

St. Clair County: 1,487

Sumter County: 380

Talladega County: 1,208

Tallapoosa County: 905

Tuscaloosa County: 4,648

Walker County: 1,684

Washington County: 477

Wilcox County: 461

Winston County: 492

Total: 107,483

