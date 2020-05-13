10,700 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

As of 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 10,700 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

There are 450 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Four in Autauga County, seven in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Bullock County, six in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 22 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, two in Choctaw County, one in Clarke County, one in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, one in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, five in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, three in Franklin County, four in Greene County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 64 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 30 in Lee County, eight in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, five in Marengo County, nine in Marion County, nine in Marshall County, 96 in Mobile County, two in Monroe County, 19 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, two in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 18 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, four in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 51 in Tallapoosa County, eight in Tuscaloosa County, five in Washington County and five in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 93

Baldwin County: 231

Barbour County: 69

Bibb County: 46

Blount County: 45

Bullock County: 28

Butler County: 230

Calhoun County: 127

Chambers County: 324

Cherokee County: 24

Chilton County: 73

Choctaw County: 72

Clarke County: 65

Clay County: 27

Cleburne County: 13

Coffee County: 158

Colbert County: 74

Conecuh County: 16

Coosa County: 33

Covington County: 56

Crenshaw County: 48

Cullman County: 67

Dale County: 53

Dallas County: 129

DeKalb County: 179

Elmore County: 157

Escambia County: 38

Etowah County: 197

Fayette County: 9

Franklin County: 270

Geneva County: 17

Greene County: 74

Hale County: 74

Henry County: 33

Houston County: 115

Jackson County: 60

Jefferson County: 1,199

Lamar County: 14

Lauderdale County: 102

Lawrence County: 26

Lee County: 436

Limestone County: 60

Lowndes County: 111

Macon County: 53

Madison County: 259

Marengo County: 91

Marion County: 100

Marshall County: 586

Mobile County: 1,545

Monroe County: 18

Montgomery County: 705

Morgan County: 99

Perry County: 19

Pickens County: 70

Pike County: 102

Randolph County: 117

Russell County: 88

Shelby County: 381

St. Clair County: 87

Sumter County: 110

Talladega County: 76

Tallapoosa County: 338

Tuscaloosa County: 302

Walker County: 111

Washington County: 57

Wilcox County: 89

Winston County: 25

Total: 10,700

