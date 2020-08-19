Clear

106,784 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 13,795 in last 14 days

Posted: Aug 19, 2020 9:21 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 106,784 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 13,795 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,876 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 22 in Autauga County, 30 in Baldwin County, seven in Barbour County, five in Bibb County, five in Blount County, 13 in Bullock County, 36 in Butler County, 23 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, eight in Cherokee County, nine in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, 10 in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, six in Coffee County, 18 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, three in Coosa County, 22 in Covington County, nine in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 29 in Dale County, 25 in Dallas County, 14 in DeKalb County, 40 in Elmore County, 17 in Escambia County, 36 in Etowah County, six in Fayette County, 22 in Franklin County, two in Geneva County, 13 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 13 in Houston County, five in Jackson County, 272 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 21 in Lauderdale County, three in Lawrence County, 47 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 15 in Macon County, 38 in Madison County, 17 in Marengo County, 27 in Marion County, 38 in Marshall County, 230 in Mobile County, six in Monroe County, 153 in Montgomery County, 22 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, 10 in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 11 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 38 in Shelby County, 22 in St. Clair County, 19 in Sumter County, 15 in Talladega County, 79 in Tallapoosa County, 85 in Tuscaloosa County, 67 in Walker County, 13 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 1,241

Baldwin County: 3,931

Barbour County: 613

Bibb County: 490

Blount County: 901

Bullock County: 522

Butler County: 796

Calhoun County: 2,028

Chambers County: 859

Cherokee County: 313

Chilton County: 884

Choctaw County: 301

Clarke County: 861

Clay County: 313

Cleburne County: 164

Coffee County: 848

Colbert County: 1,304

Conecuh County: 410

Coosa County: 106

Covington County: 786

Crenshaw County: 357

Cullman County: 1,317

Dale County: 890

Dallas County: 1,381

DeKalb County: 1,944

Elmore County: 1,848

Escambia County: 1,142

Etowah County: 2,377

Fayette County: 252

Franklin County: 1,383

Geneva County: 300

Greene County: 265

Hale County: 504

Henry County: 278

Houston County: 1,550

Jackson County: 1,165

Jefferson County: 14,337

Lamar County: 249

Lauderdale County: 1,278

Lawrence County: 379

Lee County: 2,888

Limestone County: 1,492

Lowndes County: 585

Macon County: 360

Madison County: 5,769

Marengo County: 595

Marion County: 622

Marshall County: 3,323

Mobile County: 11,264

Monroe County: 438

Montgomery County: 7,257

Morgan County: 2,577

Perry County: 460

Pickens County: 457

Pike County: 740

Randolph County: 417

Russell County: 1,462

Shelby County: 3,572

St. Clair County: 1,472

Sumter County: 379

Talladega County: 1,190

Tallapoosa County: 901

Tuscaloosa County: 4,617

Walker County: 1,658

Washington County: 476

Wilcox County: 458

Winston County: 488

Total: 106,784

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 135770

Reported Deaths: 1424
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby24905340
Davidson22190231
Rutherford717961
Hamilton699561
Knox534943
Williamson393227
Sumner366577
Unassigned31574
Out of TN298222
Wilson252626
Bradley219216
Montgomery218218
Sevier206010
Putnam195921
Robertson165022
Trousdale15876
Blount154215
Hamblen151216
Washington14763
Maury144911
Madison141427
Tipton127412
Sullivan121219
Hardeman109119
Bedford98912
Macon86913
Gibson84610
Loudon8193
Lake8051
Dickson7944
Anderson7786
Fayette76610
Bledsoe7522
Dyer7519
Henderson7164
Obion6874
Cheatham6569
Lawrence6558
Jefferson6524
Carter6489
Weakley6377
Coffee6304
Warren6296
Greene6279
McMinn62720
Haywood6258
Cumberland5987
Rhea5892
Hawkins58510
Lauderdale5729
Cocke5605
Roane5452
Monroe52610
Hardin5258
Smith4804
McNairy4377
Giles41614
Carroll4116
DeKalb3942
Franklin3844
Marshall3734
Johnson3531
Lincoln3511
White3496
Henry3361
Claiborne3151
Crockett3138
Hickman3091
Chester2902
Overton2881
Polk2819
Campbell2792
Marion2625
Decatur2473
Wayne2382
Grainger2281
Benton1902
Unicoi1840
Union1840
Cannon1650
Jackson1561
Morgan1481
Humphreys1453
Scott1432
Grundy1332
Sequatchie1281
Fentress1270
Meigs1211
Clay920
Lewis921
Perry920
Stewart850
Hancock842
Moore770
Houston670
Van Buren460
Pickett391

