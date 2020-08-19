106,784 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 13,795 in last 14 days

As of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 106,784 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 13,795 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,876 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 22 in Autauga County, 30 in Baldwin County, seven in Barbour County, five in Bibb County, five in Blount County, 13 in Bullock County, 36 in Butler County, 23 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, eight in Cherokee County, nine in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, 10 in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, six in Coffee County, 18 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, three in Coosa County, 22 in Covington County, nine in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 29 in Dale County, 25 in Dallas County, 14 in DeKalb County, 40 in Elmore County, 17 in Escambia County, 36 in Etowah County, six in Fayette County, 22 in Franklin County, two in Geneva County, 13 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 13 in Houston County, five in Jackson County, 272 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 21 in Lauderdale County, three in Lawrence County, 47 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 15 in Macon County, 38 in Madison County, 17 in Marengo County, 27 in Marion County, 38 in Marshall County, 230 in Mobile County, six in Monroe County, 153 in Montgomery County, 22 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, 10 in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 11 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 38 in Shelby County, 22 in St. Clair County, 19 in Sumter County, 15 in Talladega County, 79 in Tallapoosa County, 85 in Tuscaloosa County, 67 in Walker County, 13 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 1,241
Baldwin County: 3,931
Barbour County: 613
Bibb County: 490
Blount County: 901
Bullock County: 522
Butler County: 796
Calhoun County: 2,028
Chambers County: 859
Cherokee County: 313
Chilton County: 884
Choctaw County: 301
Clarke County: 861
Clay County: 313
Cleburne County: 164
Coffee County: 848
Colbert County: 1,304
Conecuh County: 410
Coosa County: 106
Covington County: 786
Crenshaw County: 357
Cullman County: 1,317
Dale County: 890
Dallas County: 1,381
DeKalb County: 1,944
Elmore County: 1,848
Escambia County: 1,142
Etowah County: 2,377
Fayette County: 252
Franklin County: 1,383
Geneva County: 300
Greene County: 265
Hale County: 504
Henry County: 278
Houston County: 1,550
Jackson County: 1,165
Jefferson County: 14,337
Lamar County: 249
Lauderdale County: 1,278
Lawrence County: 379
Lee County: 2,888
Limestone County: 1,492
Lowndes County: 585
Macon County: 360
Madison County: 5,769
Marengo County: 595
Marion County: 622
Marshall County: 3,323
Mobile County: 11,264
Monroe County: 438
Montgomery County: 7,257
Morgan County: 2,577
Perry County: 460
Pickens County: 457
Pike County: 740
Randolph County: 417
Russell County: 1,462
Shelby County: 3,572
St. Clair County: 1,472
Sumter County: 379
Talladega County: 1,190
Tallapoosa County: 901
Tuscaloosa County: 4,617
Walker County: 1,658
Washington County: 476
Wilcox County: 458
Winston County: 488
Total: 106,784