105,815 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 14,290 in last 14 days

As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 105,815 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 14,290 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,867 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 22 in Autauga County, 30 in Baldwin County, six in Barbour County, five in Bibb County, five in Blount County, 13 in Bullock County, 36 in Butler County, 23 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, eight in Cherokee County, nine in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, 10 in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, six in Coffee County, 18 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, three in Coosa County, 22 in Covington County, nine in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 30 in Dale County, 25 in Dallas County, 14 in DeKalb County, 40 in Elmore County, 17 in Escambia County, 36 in Etowah County, six in Fayette County, 22 in Franklin County, two in Geneva County, 13 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 13 in Houston County, five in Jackson County, 264 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 21 in Lauderdale County, three in Lawrence County, 47 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 15 in Macon County, 38 in Madison County, 17 in Marengo County, 27 in Marion County, 38 in Marshall County, 229 in Mobile County, six in Monroe County, 153 in Montgomery County, 22 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, 10 in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 11 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 38 in Shelby County, 22 in St. Clair County, 19 in Sumter County, 15 in Talladega County, 79 in Tallapoosa County, 85 in Tuscaloosa County, 67 in Walker County, 13 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 1,235

Baldwin County: 3,906

Barbour County: 606

Bibb County: 476

Blount County: 887

Bullock County: 504

Butler County: 796

Calhoun County: 1,982

Chambers County: 859

Cherokee County: 313

Chilton County: 880

Choctaw County: 297

Clarke County: 839

Clay County: 310

Cleburne County: 148

Coffee County: 847

Colbert County: 1,300

Conecuh County: 408

Coosa County: 106

Covington County: 786

Crenshaw County: 353

Cullman County: 1,303

Dale County: 890

Dallas County: 1,368

DeKalb County: 1,932

Elmore County: 1,837

Escambia County: 1,126

Etowah County: 2,336

Fayette County: 247

Franklin County: 1,373

Geneva County: 297

Greene County: 261

Hale County: 498

Henry County: 278

Houston County: 1,540

Jackson County: 1,156

Jefferson County: 14,198

Lamar County: 247

Lauderdale County: 1,269

Lawrence County: 377

Lee County: 2,861

Limestone County: 1,473

Lowndes County: 585

Macon County: 355

Madison County: 5,773

Marengo County: 591

Marion County: 619

Marshall County: 3,317

Mobile County: 11,138

Monroe County: 434

Montgomery County: 7,226

Morgan County: 2,555

Perry County: 459

Pickens County: 443

Pike County: 731

Randolph County: 416

Russell County: 1,453

Shelby County: 3,538

St. Clair County: 1,442

Sumter County: 379

Talladega County: 1,170

Tallapoosa County: 902

Tuscaloosa County: 4,524

Walker County: 1,645

Washington County: 475

Wilcox County: 456

Winston County: 484

Total: 105,815

