105,815 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 14,290 in last 14 days

As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 105,815 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 14,290 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,867 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 22 in Autauga County, 30 in Baldwin County, six in Barbour County, five in Bibb County, five in Blount County, 13 in Bullock County, 36 in Butler County, 23 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, eight in Cherokee County, nine in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, 10 in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, six in Coffee County, 18 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, three in Coosa County, 22 in Covington County, nine in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 30 in Dale County, 25 in Dallas County, 14 in DeKalb County, 40 in Elmore County, 17 in Escambia County, 36 in Etowah County, six in Fayette County, 22 in Franklin County, two in Geneva County, 13 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 13 in Houston County, five in Jackson County, 264 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 21 in Lauderdale County, three in Lawrence County, 47 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 15 in Macon County, 38 in Madison County, 17 in Marengo County, 27 in Marion County, 38 in Marshall County, 229 in Mobile County, six in Monroe County, 153 in Montgomery County, 22 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, 10 in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 11 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 38 in Shelby County, 22 in St. Clair County, 19 in Sumter County, 15 in Talladega County, 79 in Tallapoosa County, 85 in Tuscaloosa County, 67 in Walker County, 13 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 1,235
Baldwin County: 3,906
Barbour County: 606
Bibb County: 476
Blount County: 887
Bullock County: 504
Butler County: 796
Calhoun County: 1,982
Chambers County: 859
Cherokee County: 313
Chilton County: 880
Choctaw County: 297
Clarke County: 839
Clay County: 310
Cleburne County: 148
Coffee County: 847
Colbert County: 1,300
Conecuh County: 408
Coosa County: 106
Covington County: 786
Crenshaw County: 353
Cullman County: 1,303
Dale County: 890
Dallas County: 1,368
DeKalb County: 1,932
Elmore County: 1,837
Escambia County: 1,126
Etowah County: 2,336
Fayette County: 247
Franklin County: 1,373
Geneva County: 297
Greene County: 261
Hale County: 498
Henry County: 278
Houston County: 1,540
Jackson County: 1,156
Jefferson County: 14,198
Lamar County: 247
Lauderdale County: 1,269
Lawrence County: 377
Lee County: 2,861
Limestone County: 1,473
Lowndes County: 585
Macon County: 355
Madison County: 5,773
Marengo County: 591
Marion County: 619
Marshall County: 3,317
Mobile County: 11,138
Monroe County: 434
Montgomery County: 7,226
Morgan County: 2,555
Perry County: 459
Pickens County: 443
Pike County: 731
Randolph County: 416
Russell County: 1,453
Shelby County: 3,538
St. Clair County: 1,442
Sumter County: 379
Talladega County: 1,170
Tallapoosa County: 902
Tuscaloosa County: 4,524
Walker County: 1,645
Washington County: 475
Wilcox County: 456
Winston County: 484
Total: 105,815