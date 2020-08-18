Clear
105,815 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 14,290 in last 14 days

Posted: Aug 18, 2020 8:49 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 105,815 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 14,290 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,867 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 22 in Autauga County, 30 in Baldwin County, six in Barbour County, five in Bibb County, five in Blount County, 13 in Bullock County, 36 in Butler County, 23 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, eight in Cherokee County, nine in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, 10 in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, six in Coffee County, 18 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, three in Coosa County, 22 in Covington County, nine in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 30 in Dale County, 25 in Dallas County, 14 in DeKalb County, 40 in Elmore County, 17 in Escambia County, 36 in Etowah County, six in Fayette County, 22 in Franklin County, two in Geneva County, 13 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 13 in Houston County, five in Jackson County, 264 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 21 in Lauderdale County, three in Lawrence County, 47 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 15 in Macon County, 38 in Madison County, 17 in Marengo County, 27 in Marion County, 38 in Marshall County, 229 in Mobile County, six in Monroe County, 153 in Montgomery County, 22 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, 10 in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 11 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 38 in Shelby County, 22 in St. Clair County, 19 in Sumter County, 15 in Talladega County, 79 in Tallapoosa County, 85 in Tuscaloosa County, 67 in Walker County, 13 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 1,235

Baldwin County: 3,906

Barbour County: 606

Bibb County: 476

Blount County: 887

Bullock County: 504

Butler County: 796

Calhoun County: 1,982

Chambers County: 859

Cherokee County: 313

Chilton County: 880

Choctaw County: 297

Clarke County: 839

Clay County: 310

Cleburne County: 148

Coffee County: 847

Colbert County: 1,300

Conecuh County: 408

Coosa County: 106

Covington County: 786

Crenshaw County: 353

Cullman County: 1,303

Dale County: 890

Dallas County: 1,368

DeKalb County: 1,932

Elmore County: 1,837

Escambia County: 1,126

Etowah County: 2,336

Fayette County: 247

Franklin County: 1,373

Geneva County: 297

Greene County: 261

Hale County: 498

Henry County: 278

Houston County: 1,540

Jackson County: 1,156

Jefferson County: 14,198

Lamar County: 247

Lauderdale County: 1,269

Lawrence County: 377

Lee County: 2,861

Limestone County: 1,473

Lowndes County: 585

Macon County: 355

Madison County: 5,773

Marengo County: 591

Marion County: 619

Marshall County: 3,317

Mobile County: 11,138

Monroe County: 434

Montgomery County: 7,226

Morgan County: 2,555

Perry County: 459

Pickens County: 443

Pike County: 731

Randolph County: 416

Russell County: 1,453

Shelby County: 3,538

St. Clair County: 1,442

Sumter County: 379

Talladega County: 1,170

Tallapoosa County: 902

Tuscaloosa County: 4,524

Walker County: 1,645

Washington County: 475

Wilcox County: 456

Winston County: 484

Total: 105,815

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 105815

Reported Deaths: 1867
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson14059262
Mobile11074228
Montgomery7165153
Madison573537
Tuscaloosa448485
Unassigned440970
Baldwin388829
Shelby351738
Marshall325338
Lee277947
Morgan251521
Etowah229235
Calhoun193621
DeKalb189914
Elmore182639
Walker162866
Houston153213
Limestone145513
St. Clair141922
Russell14102
Dallas136525
Franklin136022
Cullman128412
Colbert127618
Lauderdale124021
Autauga121922
Talladega114415
Jackson11305
Escambia111417
Tallapoosa88979
Dale88530
Chilton8649
Blount8635
Chambers85538
Clarke83510
Coffee8166
Butler79536
Covington77522
Pike7257
Marion60827
Barbour6056
Marengo59117
Lowndes58024
Hale49726
Bullock49613
Winston47811
Bibb4745
Washington46713
Perry4574
Wilcox45510
Pickens44010
Monroe4326
Randolph40911
Conecuh40310
Sumter37819
Lawrence3703
Crenshaw3509
Macon34615
Cherokee3068
Clay3045
Choctaw29612
Geneva2872
Henry2773
Greene25813
Fayette2465
Lamar2452
Cleburne1341
Coosa1063
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 134744

Reported Deaths: 1387
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby24798334
Davidson22005230
Rutherford713759
Hamilton686260
Knox529743
Williamson389326
Sumner364976
Unassigned31725
Out of TN301621
Wilson250125
Bradley217516
Montgomery216916
Sevier205510
Putnam195920
Robertson164721
Trousdale15876
Blount150715
Hamblen150715
Washington14662
Maury144510
Madison137326
Tipton126812
Sullivan120218
Hardeman108218
Bedford98712
Macon87113
Gibson8329
Loudon8153
Lake8041
Dickson7844
Anderson7726
Fayette7598
Bledsoe7512
Dyer7479
Henderson6953
Obion6814
Jefferson6514
Cheatham6489
Lawrence6467
Carter6436
Warren6266
Weakley6255
Haywood6197
Coffee6174
McMinn61720
Greene6099
Cumberland5927
Rhea5832
Hawkins57910
Lauderdale5699
Cocke5575
Roane5422
Monroe52410
Hardin5178
Smith4834
McNairy4306
Giles41614
Carroll4016
DeKalb3902
Franklin3834
Marshall3724
Johnson3491
Lincoln3491
White3456
Henry3361
Claiborne3131
Crockett3087
Hickman3051
Overton2801
Chester2782
Campbell2752
Polk2708
Marion2585
Decatur2443
Wayne2392
Grainger2231
Benton1872
Unicoi1840
Union1790
Cannon1660
Jackson1531
Morgan1451
Scott1442
Humphreys1403
Grundy1302
Fentress1240
Sequatchie1241
Meigs1211
Clay910
Perry910
Lewis891
Hancock842
Stewart840
Moore770
Houston670
Van Buren450
Pickett381

