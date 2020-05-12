10,464 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

As of 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 10,464 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
There are 435 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Four in Autauga County, seven in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Bullock County, six in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 21 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, one in Choctaw County, one in Clarke County, one in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, one in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, four in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, three in Franklin County, four in Greene County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 62 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 30 in Lee County, seven in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, five in Marengo County, seven in Marion County, eight in Marshall County, 95 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, 18 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, two in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 18 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, four in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 50 in Tallapoosa County, seven in Tuscaloosa County, five in Washington County and four in Wilcox County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 91
Baldwin County: 227
Barbour County: 67
Bibb County: 46
Blount County: 45
Bullock County: 26
Butler County: 224
Calhoun County: 126
Chambers County: 324
Cherokee County: 24
Chilton County: 69
Choctaw County: 69
Clarke County: 64
Clay County: 27
Cleburne County: 13
Coffee County: 155
Colbert County: 72
Conecuh County: 14
Coosa County: 33
Covington County: 56
Crenshaw County: 46
Cullman County: 67
Dale County: 52
Dallas County: 124
DeKalb County: 167
Elmore County: 156
Escambia County: 38
Etowah County: 196
Fayette County: 9
Franklin County: 264
Geneva County: 16
Greene County: 73
Hale County: 74
Henry County: 32
Houston County: 114
Jackson County: 60
Jefferson County: 1,153
Lamar County: 13
Lauderdale County: 99
Lawrence County: 26
Lee County: 432
Limestone County: 58
Lowndes County: 111
Macon County: 51
Madison County: 255
Marengo County: 89
Marion County: 97
Marshall County: 581
Mobile County: 1,507
Monroe County: 15
Montgomery County: 684
Morgan County: 98
Perry County: 19
Pickens County: 70
Pike County: 100
Randolph County: 117
Russell County: 83
Shelby County: 378
St. Clair County: 86
Sumter County: 110
Talladega County: 74
Tallapoosa County: 330
Tuscaloosa County: 291
Walker County: 110
Washington County: 55
Wilcox County: 87
Winston County: 25
Total: 10,464
