10,464 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: May 12, 2020 8:51 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 10,464 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

There are 435 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Four in Autauga County, seven in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bibb County, one in Bullock County, six in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 21 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, one in Choctaw County, one in Clarke County, one in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, one in Coffee County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, one in Crenshaw County, three in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, four in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, three in Franklin County, four in Greene County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 62 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 30 in Lee County, seven in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, five in Marengo County, seven in Marion County, eight in Marshall County, 95 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, 18 in Montgomery County, one in Morgan County, two in Pickens County, seven in Randolph County, 18 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, four in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 50 in Tallapoosa County, seven in Tuscaloosa County, five in Washington County and four in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 91

Baldwin County: 227

Barbour County: 67

Bibb County: 46

Blount County: 45

Bullock County: 26

Butler County: 224

Calhoun County: 126

Chambers County: 324

Cherokee County: 24

Chilton County: 69

Choctaw County: 69

Clarke County: 64

Clay County: 27

Cleburne County: 13

Coffee County: 155

Colbert County: 72

Conecuh County: 14

Coosa County: 33

Covington County: 56

Crenshaw County: 46

Cullman County: 67

Dale County: 52

Dallas County: 124

DeKalb County: 167

Elmore County: 156

Escambia County: 38

Etowah County: 196

Fayette County: 9

Franklin County: 264

Geneva County: 16

Greene County: 73

Hale County: 74

Henry County: 32

Houston County: 114

Jackson County: 60

Jefferson County: 1,153

Lamar County: 13

Lauderdale County: 99

Lawrence County: 26

Lee County: 432

Limestone County: 58

Lowndes County: 111

Macon County: 51

Madison County: 255

Marengo County: 89

Marion County: 97

Marshall County: 581

Mobile County: 1,507

Monroe County: 15

Montgomery County: 684

Morgan County: 98

Perry County: 19

Pickens County: 70

Pike County: 100

Randolph County: 117

Russell County: 83

Shelby County: 378

St. Clair County: 86

Sumter County: 110

Talladega County: 74

Tallapoosa County: 330

Tuscaloosa County: 291

Walker County: 110

Washington County: 55

Wilcox County: 87

Winston County: 25

Total: 10,464

