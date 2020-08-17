Clear

104,595 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 13,973 in last 14 days

Posted: Aug 17, 2020 8:33 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 1024,595 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 13,973 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,855 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 22 in Autauga County, 29 in Baldwin County, six in Barbour County, five in Bibb County, five in Blount County, 13 in Bullock County, 36 in Butler County, 21 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, eight in Cherokee County, nine in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, 10 in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, six in Coffee County, 18 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, three in Coosa County, 22 in Covington County, nine in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 30 in Dale County, 25 in Dallas County, 14 in DeKalb County, 39 in Elmore County, 17 in Escambia County, 35 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 22 in Franklin County, two in Geneva County, 13 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 13 in Houston County, five in Jackson County, 262 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 21 in Lauderdale County, three in Lawrence County, 47 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 15 in Macon County, 37 in Madison County, 17 in Marengo County, 27 in Marion County, 38 in Marshall County, 228 in Mobile County, six in Monroe County, 153 in Montgomery County, 21 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, 10 in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 11 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 38 in Shelby County, 22 in St. Clair County, 19 in Sumter County, 15 in Talladega County, 79 in Tallapoosa County, 85 in Tuscaloosa County, 66 in Walker County, 13 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 1,219

Baldwin County: 3,888

Barbour County: 605

Bibb County: 474

Blount County: 863

Bullock County: 496

Butler County: 795

Calhoun County: 1,936

Chambers County: 855

Cherokee County: 306

Chilton County: 864

Choctaw County: 296

Clarke County: 835

Clay County: 304

Cleburne County: 134

Coffee County: 816

Colbert County: 1,276

Conecuh County: 403

Coosa County: 106

Covington County: 775

Crenshaw County: 350

Cullman County: 1,284

Dale County: 885

Dallas County: 1,365

DeKalb County: 1,899

Elmore County: 1,826

Escambia County: 1,114

Etowah County: 2,292

Fayette County: 246

Franklin County: 1,360

Geneva County: 287

Greene County: 258

Hale County: 497

Henry County: 277

Houston County: 1,532

Jackson County: 1,130

Jefferson County: 14,059

Lamar County: 245

Lauderdale County: 1,240

Lawrence County: 370

Lee County: 2,779

Limestone County: 1,455

Lowndes County: 580

Macon County: 346

Madison County: 5,735

Marengo County: 591

Marion County: 608

Marshall County: 3,253

Mobile County: 11,074

Monroe County: 432

Montgomery County: 7,165

Morgan County: 2,515

Perry County: 457

Pickens County: 440

Pike County: 725

Randolph County: 409

Russell County: 1,410

Shelby County: 3,517

St. Clair County: 1,419

Sumter County: 378

Talladega County: 1,144

Tallapoosa County: 889

Tuscaloosa County: 4,484

Walker County: 1,628

Washington County: 467

Wilcox County: 455

Winston County: 478

Total: 104,595

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 104595

Reported Deaths: 1855
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson13988262
Mobile11022227
Montgomery7152153
Madison568735
Tuscaloosa444980
Unassigned435468
Baldwin387729
Shelby349537
Marshall323338
Lee277647
Morgan250220
Etowah226334
Calhoun191919
DeKalb189614
Elmore182639
Walker161866
Houston151913
Limestone144913
St. Clair141220
Russell14072
Dallas136325
Franklin135122
Cullman127412
Colbert127218
Lauderdale123820
Autauga121822
Talladega113314
Jackson11245
Escambia111317
Tallapoosa88779
Dale87929
Blount8605
Chilton8599
Chambers85438
Clarke83310
Coffee8126
Butler79236
Covington77321
Pike7237
Marion60626
Barbour6046
Marengo58517
Lowndes57824
Bullock49611
Hale49526
Winston47711
Bibb4695
Washington46513
Perry4564
Wilcox44910
Pickens43610
Monroe4326
Randolph40911
Conecuh40310
Sumter37419
Lawrence3703
Crenshaw3498
Macon34615
Cherokee3028
Clay3015
Choctaw29312
Geneva2832
Henry2753
Greene25811
Fayette2415
Lamar2402
Cleburne1331
Coosa1063
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 133708

Reported Deaths: 1366
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby24692327
Davidson21893227
Rutherford708059
Hamilton680159
Knox523142
Williamson386126
Sumner363675
Unassigned31824
Out of TN308822
Wilson248424
Bradley216616
Montgomery215016
Sevier20389
Putnam193120
Robertson163821
Trousdale15856
Hamblen149415
Blount147715
Washington14552
Maury143310
Madison133026
Tipton125612
Sullivan119716
Hardeman105618
Bedford98412
Macon86413
Gibson8199
Loudon8093
Lake8011
Dickson7774
Anderson7596
Fayette7558
Bledsoe7492
Dyer7379
Henderson6843
Obion6654
Jefferson6504
Lawrence6397
Cheatham6379
Carter6346
McMinn60920
Coffee6084
Haywood6087
Greene6059
Weakley6035
Warren5926
Rhea5812
Hawkins57210
Cumberland5677
Lauderdale5659
Cocke5475
Roane5332
Monroe51110
Hardin5108
Smith4794
McNairy4196
Giles41513
Carroll3946
DeKalb3872
Franklin3804
Marshall3694
Johnson3490
Lincoln3441
White3366
Henry3281
Claiborne3061
Hickman3051
Crockett3037
Chester2742
Overton2721
Campbell2711
Polk2688
Marion2565
Decatur2393
Wayne2362
Grainger2191
Unicoi1840
Benton1832
Union1770
Cannon1630
Jackson1491
Scott1422
Morgan1411
Humphreys1403
Grundy1302
Fentress1220
Sequatchie1221
Meigs1210
Perry900
Clay890
Lewis881
Hancock842
Stewart820
Moore750
Houston660
Van Buren450
Pickett381

