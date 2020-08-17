104,595 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 13,973 in last 14 days

As of 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 1024,595 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 13,973 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,855 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 22 in Autauga County, 29 in Baldwin County, six in Barbour County, five in Bibb County, five in Blount County, 13 in Bullock County, 36 in Butler County, 21 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, eight in Cherokee County, nine in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, 10 in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, six in Coffee County, 18 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, three in Coosa County, 22 in Covington County, nine in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 30 in Dale County, 25 in Dallas County, 14 in DeKalb County, 39 in Elmore County, 17 in Escambia County, 35 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 22 in Franklin County, two in Geneva County, 13 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 13 in Houston County, five in Jackson County, 262 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 21 in Lauderdale County, three in Lawrence County, 47 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 15 in Macon County, 37 in Madison County, 17 in Marengo County, 27 in Marion County, 38 in Marshall County, 228 in Mobile County, six in Monroe County, 153 in Montgomery County, 21 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, 10 in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 11 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 38 in Shelby County, 22 in St. Clair County, 19 in Sumter County, 15 in Talladega County, 79 in Tallapoosa County, 85 in Tuscaloosa County, 66 in Walker County, 13 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 1,219

Baldwin County: 3,888

Barbour County: 605

Bibb County: 474

Blount County: 863

Bullock County: 496

Butler County: 795

Calhoun County: 1,936

Chambers County: 855

Cherokee County: 306

Chilton County: 864

Choctaw County: 296

Clarke County: 835

Clay County: 304

Cleburne County: 134

Coffee County: 816

Colbert County: 1,276

Conecuh County: 403

Coosa County: 106

Covington County: 775

Crenshaw County: 350

Cullman County: 1,284

Dale County: 885

Dallas County: 1,365

DeKalb County: 1,899

Elmore County: 1,826

Escambia County: 1,114

Etowah County: 2,292

Fayette County: 246

Franklin County: 1,360

Geneva County: 287

Greene County: 258

Hale County: 497

Henry County: 277

Houston County: 1,532

Jackson County: 1,130

Jefferson County: 14,059

Lamar County: 245

Lauderdale County: 1,240

Lawrence County: 370

Lee County: 2,779

Limestone County: 1,455

Lowndes County: 580

Macon County: 346

Madison County: 5,735

Marengo County: 591

Marion County: 608

Marshall County: 3,253

Mobile County: 11,074

Monroe County: 432

Montgomery County: 7,165

Morgan County: 2,515

Perry County: 457

Pickens County: 440

Pike County: 725

Randolph County: 409

Russell County: 1,410

Shelby County: 3,517

St. Clair County: 1,419

Sumter County: 378

Talladega County: 1,144

Tallapoosa County: 889

Tuscaloosa County: 4,484

Walker County: 1,628

Washington County: 467

Wilcox County: 455

Winston County: 478

Total: 104,595

