104,595 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 13,973 in last 14 days

As of 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 1024,595 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 13,973 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,855 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 22 in Autauga County, 29 in Baldwin County, six in Barbour County, five in Bibb County, five in Blount County, 13 in Bullock County, 36 in Butler County, 21 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, eight in Cherokee County, nine in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, 10 in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, six in Coffee County, 18 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, three in Coosa County, 22 in Covington County, nine in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 30 in Dale County, 25 in Dallas County, 14 in DeKalb County, 39 in Elmore County, 17 in Escambia County, 35 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 22 in Franklin County, two in Geneva County, 13 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 13 in Houston County, five in Jackson County, 262 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 21 in Lauderdale County, three in Lawrence County, 47 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 15 in Macon County, 37 in Madison County, 17 in Marengo County, 27 in Marion County, 38 in Marshall County, 228 in Mobile County, six in Monroe County, 153 in Montgomery County, 21 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, 10 in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 11 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 38 in Shelby County, 22 in St. Clair County, 19 in Sumter County, 15 in Talladega County, 79 in Tallapoosa County, 85 in Tuscaloosa County, 66 in Walker County, 13 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 1,219
Baldwin County: 3,888
Barbour County: 605
Bibb County: 474
Blount County: 863
Bullock County: 496
Butler County: 795
Calhoun County: 1,936
Chambers County: 855
Cherokee County: 306
Chilton County: 864
Choctaw County: 296
Clarke County: 835
Clay County: 304
Cleburne County: 134
Coffee County: 816
Colbert County: 1,276
Conecuh County: 403
Coosa County: 106
Covington County: 775
Crenshaw County: 350
Cullman County: 1,284
Dale County: 885
Dallas County: 1,365
DeKalb County: 1,899
Elmore County: 1,826
Escambia County: 1,114
Etowah County: 2,292
Fayette County: 246
Franklin County: 1,360
Geneva County: 287
Greene County: 258
Hale County: 497
Henry County: 277
Houston County: 1,532
Jackson County: 1,130
Jefferson County: 14,059
Lamar County: 245
Lauderdale County: 1,240
Lawrence County: 370
Lee County: 2,779
Limestone County: 1,455
Lowndes County: 580
Macon County: 346
Madison County: 5,735
Marengo County: 591
Marion County: 608
Marshall County: 3,253
Mobile County: 11,074
Monroe County: 432
Montgomery County: 7,165
Morgan County: 2,515
Perry County: 457
Pickens County: 440
Pike County: 725
Randolph County: 409
Russell County: 1,410
Shelby County: 3,517
St. Clair County: 1,419
Sumter County: 378
Talladega County: 1,144
Tallapoosa County: 889
Tuscaloosa County: 4,484
Walker County: 1,628
Washington County: 467
Wilcox County: 455
Winston County: 478
Total: 104,595