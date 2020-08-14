102,196 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 15,703 in last 14 days

As of 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 102,196 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 15,703 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,825 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 22 in Autauga County, 29 in Baldwin County, six in Barbour County, five in Bibb County, five in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 36 in Butler County, 19 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, eight in Cherokee County, nine in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, 10 in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, six in Coffee County, 18 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, three in Coosa County, 21 in Covington County, eight in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 29 in Dale County, 25 in Dallas County, 14 in DeKalb County, 39 in Elmore County, 17 in Escambia County, 34 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 22 in Franklin County, two in Geneva County, 11 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 13 in Houston County, four in Jackson County, 262 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 20 in Lauderdale County, three in Lawrence County, 47 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 15 in Macon County, 35 in Madison County, 17 in Marengo County, 26 in Marion County, 38 in Marshall County, 223 in Mobile County, six in Monroe County, 153 in Montgomery County, 20 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, 10 in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 11 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 37 in Shelby County, 20 in St. Clair County, 19 in Sumter County, 14 in Talladega County, 79 in Tallapoosa County, 80 in Tuscaloosa County, 66 in Walker County, 13 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 1,196
Baldwin County: 3,791
Barbour County: 590
Bibb County: 465
Blount County: 848
Bullock County: 494
Butler County: 779
Calhoun County: 1,867
Chambers County: 852
Cherokee County: 293
Chilton County: 843
Choctaw County: 292
Clarke County: 830
Clay County: 278
Cleburne County: 131
Coffee County: 792
Colbert County: 1,243
Conecuh County: 398
Coosa County: 106
Covington County: 763
Crenshaw County: 339
Cullman County: 1,252
Dale County: 863
Dallas County: 1,349
DeKalb County: 1,870
Elmore County: 1,789
Escambia County: 1,099
Etowah County: 2,219
Fayette County: 234
Franklin County: 1,315
Geneva County: 274
Greene County: 256
Hale County: 490
Henry County: 273
Houston County: 1,493
Jackson County: 1,091
Jefferson County: 13,682
Lamar County: 237
Lauderdale County: 1,219
Lawrence County: 364
Lee County: 2,735
Limestone County: 1,407
Lowndes County: 576
Macon County: 344
Madison County: 5,581
Marengo County: 578
Marion County: 594
Marshall County: 3,214
Mobile County: 10,836
Monroe County: 427
Montgomery County: 7,009
Morgan County: 2,457
Perry County: 452
Pickens County: 420
Pike County: 718
Randolph County: 405
Russell County: 1,398
Shelby County: 3,414
St. Clair County: 1,388
Sumter County: 371
Talladega County: 1,103
Tallapoosa County: 883
Tuscaloosa County: 4,378
Walker County: 1,584
Washington County: 461
Wilcox County: 445
Winston County: 459
Total: 102,196