102,196 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 15,703 in last 14 days

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: Aug 14, 2020 8:38 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 102,196 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 15,703 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,825 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 22 in Autauga County, 29 in Baldwin County, six in Barbour County, five in Bibb County, five in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 36 in Butler County, 19 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, eight in Cherokee County, nine in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, 10 in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, six in Coffee County, 18 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, three in Coosa County, 21 in Covington County, eight in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 29 in Dale County, 25 in Dallas County, 14 in DeKalb County, 39 in Elmore County, 17 in Escambia County, 34 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 22 in Franklin County, two in Geneva County, 11 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 13 in Houston County, four in Jackson County, 262 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 20 in Lauderdale County, three in Lawrence County, 47 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 15 in Macon County, 35 in Madison County, 17 in Marengo County, 26 in Marion County, 38 in Marshall County, 223 in Mobile County, six in Monroe County, 153 in Montgomery County, 20 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, 10 in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 11 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 37 in Shelby County, 20 in St. Clair County, 19 in Sumter County, 14 in Talladega County, 79 in Tallapoosa County, 80 in Tuscaloosa County, 66 in Walker County, 13 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 1,196

Baldwin County: 3,791

Barbour County: 590

Bibb County: 465

Blount County: 848

Bullock County: 494

Butler County: 779

Calhoun County: 1,867

Chambers County: 852

Cherokee County: 293

Chilton County: 843

Choctaw County: 292

Clarke County: 830

Clay County: 278

Cleburne County: 131

Coffee County: 792

Colbert County: 1,243

Conecuh County: 398

Coosa County: 106

Covington County: 763

Crenshaw County: 339

Cullman County: 1,252

Dale County: 863

Dallas County: 1,349

DeKalb County: 1,870

Elmore County: 1,789

Escambia County: 1,099

Etowah County: 2,219

Fayette County: 234

Franklin County: 1,315

Geneva County: 274

Greene County: 256

Hale County: 490

Henry County: 273

Houston County: 1,493

Jackson County: 1,091

Jefferson County: 13,682

Lamar County: 237

Lauderdale County: 1,219

Lawrence County: 364

Lee County: 2,735

Limestone County: 1,407

Lowndes County: 576

Macon County: 344

Madison County: 5,581

Marengo County: 578

Marion County: 594

Marshall County: 3,214

Mobile County: 10,836

Monroe County: 427

Montgomery County: 7,009

Morgan County: 2,457

Perry County: 452

Pickens County: 420

Pike County: 718

Randolph County: 405

Russell County: 1,398

Shelby County: 3,414

St. Clair County: 1,388

Sumter County: 371

Talladega County: 1,103

Tallapoosa County: 883

Tuscaloosa County: 4,378

Walker County: 1,584

Washington County: 461

Wilcox County: 445

Winston County: 459

Total: 102,196

