101,496 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 16,549 in last 14 days

As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 101,496 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 16,549 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,821 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 22 in Autauga County, 29 in Baldwin County, six in Barbour County, five in Bibb County, five in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 36 in Butler County, 19 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, eight in Cherokee County, nine in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, 10 in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, six in Coffee County, 18 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, three in Coosa County, 21 in Covington County, eight in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 29 in Dale County, 25 in Dallas County, 14 in DeKalb County, 39 in Elmore County, 17 in Escambia County, 34 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 22 in Franklin County, two in Geneva County, 11 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 13 in Houston County, four in Jackson County, 262 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 20 in Lauderdale County, three in Lawrence County, 47 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 14 in Macon County, 35 in Madison County, 17 in Marengo County, 26 in Marion County, 38 in Marshall County, 221 in Mobile County, six in Monroe County, 153 in Montgomery County, 20 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, 10 in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 11 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 37 in Shelby County, 20 in St. Clair County, 19 in Sumter County, 14 in Talladega County, 79 in Tallapoosa County, 80 in Tuscaloosa County, 65 in Walker County, 13 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 1,196

Baldwin County: 3,744

Barbour County: 586

Bibb County: 457

Blount County: 835

Bullock County: 493

Butler County: 775

Calhoun County: 1,853

Chambers County: 848

Cherokee County: 288

Chilton County: 827

Choctaw County: 290

Clarke County: 827

Clay County: 278

Cleburne County: 130

Coffee County: 781

Colbert County: 1,232

Conecuh County: 397

Coosa County: 106

Covington County: 755

Crenshaw County: 333

Cullman County: 1,246

Dale County: 856

Dallas County: 1,348

DeKalb County: 1,866

Elmore County: 1,783

Escambia County: 1,094

Etowah County: 2,209

Fayette County: 227

Franklin County: 1,310

Geneva County: 269

Greene County: 255

Hale County: 487

Henry County: 268

Houston County: 1,459

Jackson County: 1,079

Jefferson County: 13,578

Lamar County: 237

Lauderdale County: 1,213

Lawrence County: 360

Lee County: 2,736

Limestone County: 1,393

Lowndes County: 575

Macon County: 344

Madison County: 5,550

Marengo County: 572

Marion County: 592

Marshall County: 3,207

Mobile County: 10,747

Monroe County: 425

Montgomery County: 6,999

Morgan County: 2,443

Perry County: 448

Pickens County: 413

Pike County: 716

Randolph County: 404

Russell County: 1,391

Shelby County: 3,381

St. Clair County: 1,381

Sumter County: 370

Talladega County: 1,087

Tallapoosa County: 878

Tuscaloosa County: 4,350

Walker County: 1,562

Washington County: 453

Wilcox County: 445

Winston County: 456

Total: 101,496

TAP HERE for more information on coronavirus