101,496 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 16,549 in last 14 days

As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 101,496 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 16,549 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,821 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 22 in Autauga County, 29 in Baldwin County, six in Barbour County, five in Bibb County, five in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 36 in Butler County, 19 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, eight in Cherokee County, nine in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, 10 in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, six in Coffee County, 18 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, three in Coosa County, 21 in Covington County, eight in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 29 in Dale County, 25 in Dallas County, 14 in DeKalb County, 39 in Elmore County, 17 in Escambia County, 34 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 22 in Franklin County, two in Geneva County, 11 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 13 in Houston County, four in Jackson County, 262 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 20 in Lauderdale County, three in Lawrence County, 47 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 14 in Macon County, 35 in Madison County, 17 in Marengo County, 26 in Marion County, 38 in Marshall County, 221 in Mobile County, six in Monroe County, 153 in Montgomery County, 20 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, 10 in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 11 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 37 in Shelby County, 20 in St. Clair County, 19 in Sumter County, 14 in Talladega County, 79 in Tallapoosa County, 80 in Tuscaloosa County, 65 in Walker County, 13 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 1,196
Baldwin County: 3,744
Barbour County: 586
Bibb County: 457
Blount County: 835
Bullock County: 493
Butler County: 775
Calhoun County: 1,853
Chambers County: 848
Cherokee County: 288
Chilton County: 827
Choctaw County: 290
Clarke County: 827
Clay County: 278
Cleburne County: 130
Coffee County: 781
Colbert County: 1,232
Conecuh County: 397
Coosa County: 106
Covington County: 755
Crenshaw County: 333
Cullman County: 1,246
Dale County: 856
Dallas County: 1,348
DeKalb County: 1,866
Elmore County: 1,783
Escambia County: 1,094
Etowah County: 2,209
Fayette County: 227
Franklin County: 1,310
Geneva County: 269
Greene County: 255
Hale County: 487
Henry County: 268
Houston County: 1,459
Jackson County: 1,079
Jefferson County: 13,578
Lamar County: 237
Lauderdale County: 1,213
Lawrence County: 360
Lee County: 2,736
Limestone County: 1,393
Lowndes County: 575
Macon County: 344
Madison County: 5,550
Marengo County: 572
Marion County: 592
Marshall County: 3,207
Mobile County: 10,747
Monroe County: 425
Montgomery County: 6,999
Morgan County: 2,443
Perry County: 448
Pickens County: 413
Pike County: 716
Randolph County: 404
Russell County: 1,391
Shelby County: 3,381
St. Clair County: 1,381
Sumter County: 370
Talladega County: 1,087
Tallapoosa County: 878
Tuscaloosa County: 4,350
Walker County: 1,562
Washington County: 453
Wilcox County: 445
Winston County: 456
Total: 101,496