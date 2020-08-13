Clear

101,496 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 16,549 in last 14 days

Posted: Aug 13, 2020 8:39 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 101,496 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 16,549 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,821 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 22 in Autauga County, 29 in Baldwin County, six in Barbour County, five in Bibb County, five in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 36 in Butler County, 19 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, eight in Cherokee County, nine in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, 10 in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, six in Coffee County, 18 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, three in Coosa County, 21 in Covington County, eight in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 29 in Dale County, 25 in Dallas County, 14 in DeKalb County, 39 in Elmore County, 17 in Escambia County, 34 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 22 in Franklin County, two in Geneva County, 11 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 13 in Houston County, four in Jackson County, 262 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 20 in Lauderdale County, three in Lawrence County, 47 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 14 in Macon County, 35 in Madison County, 17 in Marengo County, 26 in Marion County, 38 in Marshall County, 221 in Mobile County, six in Monroe County, 153 in Montgomery County, 20 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, 10 in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 11 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 37 in Shelby County, 20 in St. Clair County, 19 in Sumter County, 14 in Talladega County, 79 in Tallapoosa County, 80 in Tuscaloosa County, 65 in Walker County, 13 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 1,196

Baldwin County: 3,744

Barbour County: 586

Bibb County: 457

Blount County: 835

Bullock County: 493

Butler County: 775

Calhoun County: 1,853

Chambers County: 848

Cherokee County: 288

Chilton County: 827

Choctaw County: 290

Clarke County: 827

Clay County: 278

Cleburne County: 130

Coffee County: 781

Colbert County: 1,232

Conecuh County: 397

Coosa County: 106

Covington County: 755

Crenshaw County: 333

Cullman County: 1,246

Dale County: 856

Dallas County: 1,348

DeKalb County: 1,866

Elmore County: 1,783

Escambia County: 1,094

Etowah County: 2,209

Fayette County: 227

Franklin County: 1,310

Geneva County: 269

Greene County: 255

Hale County: 487

Henry County: 268

Houston County: 1,459

Jackson County: 1,079

Jefferson County: 13,578

Lamar County: 237

Lauderdale County: 1,213

Lawrence County: 360

Lee County: 2,736

Limestone County: 1,393

Lowndes County: 575

Macon County: 344

Madison County: 5,550

Marengo County: 572

Marion County: 592

Marshall County: 3,207

Mobile County: 10,747

Monroe County: 425

Montgomery County: 6,999

Morgan County: 2,443

Perry County: 448

Pickens County: 413

Pike County: 716

Randolph County: 404

Russell County: 1,391

Shelby County: 3,381

St. Clair County: 1,381

Sumter County: 370

Talladega County: 1,087

Tallapoosa County: 878

Tuscaloosa County: 4,350

Walker County: 1,562

Washington County: 453

Wilcox County: 445

Winston County: 456

Total: 101,496

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 101496

Reported Deaths: 1821
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson13463261
Mobile10671216
Montgomery6955153
Madison551035
Tuscaloosa432780
Unassigned398568
Baldwin371029
Shelby336137
Marshall319938
Lee272447
Morgan242520
Etowah219034
DeKalb185214
Calhoun182819
Elmore176739
Walker154865
Houston145013
Russell13912
Limestone137813
St. Clair137520
Dallas134725
Franklin130822
Cullman123812
Colbert122518
Lauderdale120320
Autauga118822
Escambia109417
Jackson10724
Talladega106914
Tallapoosa87679
Dale85029
Chambers84838
Chilton8279
Blount8255
Clarke82110
Coffee7796
Butler77336
Covington74621
Pike7167
Marion58726
Barbour5816
Lowndes57524
Marengo56817
Bullock49211
Hale48826
Winston45711
Bibb4535
Washington44913
Perry4464
Wilcox43610
Monroe4246
Pickens41110
Randolph40311
Conecuh39410
Sumter36618
Lawrence3563
Macon34114
Crenshaw3318
Choctaw28912
Cherokee2798
Clay2775
Geneva2652
Henry2643
Greene25311
Lamar2302
Fayette2235
Cleburne1291
Coosa1053
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 126393

Reported Deaths: 1289
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby23785315
Davidson21044221
Rutherford671956
Hamilton640855
Knox485240
Williamson365626
Sumner350173
Unassigned31243
Out of TN290418
Wilson237423
Montgomery201514
Bradley201315
Sevier19169
Putnam184018
Robertson158720
Trousdale15836
Hamblen142515
Washington13522
Blount133315
Maury12998
Madison122221
Tipton121710
Sullivan107515
Hardeman96818
Bedford94011
Macon87013
Lake7960
Loudon7743
Gibson7498
Dickson7183
Fayette7188
Bledsoe7172
Anderson7116
Dyer6798
Henderson6262
Cheatham6079
Obion5984
Jefferson5964
Lawrence5937
Coffee5733
McMinn56720
Carter5646
Rhea5472
Warren5454
Greene5249
Lauderdale5239
Haywood5227
Weakley5034
Hawkins50010
Roane4962
Hardin4868
Cocke4855
Cumberland4836
Smith4614
Monroe4589
McNairy3976
Giles39113
DeKalb3691
Franklin3434
Carroll3415
Lincoln3201
Marshall3104
White3105
Johnson3070
Henry3030
Claiborne2810
Crockett2775
Hickman2760
Campbell2571
Chester2302
Marion2305
Wayne2302
Overton2211
Decatur2183
Polk2134
Grainger2060
Unicoi1750
Union1650
Benton1611
Cannon1570
Humphreys1313
Jackson1311
Morgan1301
Scott1242
Grundy1222
Sequatchie1131
Meigs1090
Fentress980
Clay830
Perry830
Hancock822
Stewart790
Lewis761
Moore640
Houston620
Pickett401
Van Buren370

