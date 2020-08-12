100,801 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 41,523 presumed recoveries

As of 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 100,801 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.
The department says 17,749 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The department says there are 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama.
There are 1,814 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 22 in Autauga County, 29 in Baldwin County, six in Barbour County, five in Bibb County, five in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 36 in Butler County, 19 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, eight in Cherokee County, nine in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, 10 in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, six in Coffee County, 18 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, three in Coosa County, 21 in Covington County, eight in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 29 in Dale County, 25 in Dallas County, 14 in DeKalb County, 39 in Elmore County, 17 in Escambia County, 34 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 22 in Franklin County, two in Geneva County, 11 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 13 in Houston County, four in Jackson County, 261 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 20 in Lauderdale County, three in Lawrence County, 47 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 14 in Macon County, 35 in Madison County, 17 in Marengo County, 26 in Marion County, 38 in Marshall County, 216 in Mobile County, six in Monroe County, 153 in Montgomery County, 20 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, 10 in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 11 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 37 in Shelby County, 18 in St. Clair County, 18 in Sumter County, 14 in Talladega County, 79 in Tallapoosa County, 80 in Tuscaloosa County, 65 in Walker County, 13 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:
Autauga County: 1,188
Baldwin County: 3,710
Barbour County: 581
Bibb County: 453
Blount County: 825
Bullock County: 492
Butler County: 773
Calhoun County: 1,828
Chambers County: 848
Cherokee County: 279
Chilton County: 827
Choctaw County: 289
Clarke County: 821
Clay County: 277
Cleburne County: 129
Coffee County: 779
Colbert County: 1,225
Conecuh County: 394
Coosa County: 105
Covington County: 746
Crenshaw County: 331
Cullman County: 1,238
Dale County: 850
Dallas County: 1,347
DeKalb County: 1,852
Elmore County: 1,767
Escambia County: 1,094
Etowah County: 2,190
Fayette County: 223
Franklin County: 1,308
Geneva County: 265
Greene County: 253
Hale County: 488
Henry County: 264
Houston County: 1,450
Jackson County: 1,072
Jefferson County: 13,463
Lamar County: 230
Lauderdale County: 1,203
Lawrence County: 356
Lee County: 2,724
Limestone County: 1,378
Lowndes County: 575
Macon County: 341
Madison County: 5,510
Marengo County: 568
Marion County: 587
Marshall County: 3,199
Mobile County: 10,671
Monroe County: 424
Montgomery County: 6,955
Morgan County: 2,425
Perry County: 446
Pickens County: 411
Pike County: 716
Randolph County: 403
Russell County: 1,391
Shelby County: 3,361
St. Clair County: 1,375
Sumter County: 366
Talladega County: 1,069
Tallapoosa County: 876
Tuscaloosa County: 4,327
Walker County: 1,548
Washington County: 449
Wilcox County: 436
Winston County: 457
Total: 100,801