Clear

100,801 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 41,523 presumed recoveries

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: Aug 12, 2020 9:08 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

As of 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 100,801 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 17,749 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,814 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 22 in Autauga County, 29 in Baldwin County, six in Barbour County, five in Bibb County, five in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 36 in Butler County, 19 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, eight in Cherokee County, nine in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, 10 in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, six in Coffee County, 18 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, three in Coosa County, 21 in Covington County, eight in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 29 in Dale County, 25 in Dallas County, 14 in DeKalb County, 39 in Elmore County, 17 in Escambia County, 34 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 22 in Franklin County, two in Geneva County, 11 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 13 in Houston County, four in Jackson County, 261 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 20 in Lauderdale County, three in Lawrence County, 47 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 14 in Macon County, 35 in Madison County, 17 in Marengo County, 26 in Marion County, 38 in Marshall County, 216 in Mobile County, six in Monroe County, 153 in Montgomery County, 20 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, 10 in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 11 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 37 in Shelby County, 18 in St. Clair County, 18 in Sumter County, 14 in Talladega County, 79 in Tallapoosa County, 80 in Tuscaloosa County, 65 in Walker County, 13 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 1,188

Baldwin County: 3,710

Barbour County: 581

Bibb County: 453

Blount County: 825

Bullock County: 492

Butler County: 773

Calhoun County: 1,828

Chambers County: 848

Cherokee County: 279

Chilton County: 827

Choctaw County: 289

Clarke County: 821

Clay County: 277

Cleburne County: 129

Coffee County: 779

Colbert County: 1,225

Conecuh County: 394

Coosa County: 105

Covington County: 746

Crenshaw County: 331

Cullman County: 1,238

Dale County: 850

Dallas County: 1,347

DeKalb County: 1,852

Elmore County: 1,767

Escambia County: 1,094

Etowah County: 2,190

Fayette County: 223

Franklin County: 1,308

Geneva County: 265

Greene County: 253

Hale County: 488

Henry County: 264

Houston County: 1,450

Jackson County: 1,072

Jefferson County: 13,463

Lamar County: 230

Lauderdale County: 1,203

Lawrence County: 356

Lee County: 2,724

Limestone County: 1,378

Lowndes County: 575

Macon County: 341

Madison County: 5,510

Marengo County: 568

Marion County: 587

Marshall County: 3,199

Mobile County: 10,671

Monroe County: 424

Montgomery County: 6,955

Morgan County: 2,425

Perry County: 446

Pickens County: 411

Pike County: 716

Randolph County: 403

Russell County: 1,391

Shelby County: 3,361

St. Clair County: 1,375

Sumter County: 366

Talladega County: 1,069

Tallapoosa County: 876

Tuscaloosa County: 4,327

Walker County: 1,548

Washington County: 449

Wilcox County: 436

Winston County: 457

Total: 100,801

TAP HERE for more information on coronavirus

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 100801

Reported Deaths: 1814
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson13366246
Mobile10581212
Montgomery6825151
Madison546934
Tuscaloosa426979
Unassigned392566
Baldwin367029
Shelby333437
Marshall319438
Lee270847
Morgan241819
Etowah218034
DeKalb183414
Calhoun181918
Elmore176039
Walker154465
Houston142813
Russell13892
St. Clair136320
Limestone135913
Dallas133624
Franklin129722
Cullman123012
Colbert121517
Lauderdale119020
Autauga116222
Escambia108817
Talladega105414
Jackson10264
Tallapoosa87579
Chambers84738
Dale84329
Clarke82610
Chilton8189
Blount8165
Butler77036
Coffee7656
Covington74021
Pike7137
Marion58226
Barbour5796
Lowndes57124
Marengo56616
Hale48526
Bullock48111
Winston45711
Perry4454
Bibb4445
Washington44412
Wilcox43410
Monroe4236
Pickens4089
Randolph40211
Conecuh39310
Sumter36618
Lawrence3542
Macon33914
Crenshaw3326
Choctaw28912
Cherokee2768
Clay2675
Geneva2652
Henry2643
Greene25211
Lamar2302
Fayette2235
Cleburne1291
Coosa1053
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 124915

Reported Deaths: 1271
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby23625314
Davidson20865219
Rutherford662955
Hamilton631555
Knox475040
Williamson360725
Sumner347373
Unassigned31173
Out of TN295216
Wilson233923
Bradley199115
Montgomery198614
Sevier19029
Putnam180018
Trousdale15836
Robertson157820
Hamblen142016
Blount132412
Washington12912
Maury12847
Tipton121710
Madison118920
Sullivan104815
Hardeman94218
Bedford93011
Macon86713
Lake7940
Loudon7543
Gibson7357
Bledsoe7162
Dickson7052
Fayette7048
Anderson6986
Dyer6688
Henderson6133
Cheatham6018
Obion5884
Jefferson5874
Lawrence5847
McMinn55920
Coffee5583
Rhea5442
Warren5404
Carter5326
Lauderdale5229
Haywood5107
Greene5049
Roane4882
Hawkins4859
Cocke4824
Weakley4824
Hardin4798
Cumberland4636
Smith4584
Monroe4519
McNairy3886
Giles38713
DeKalb3662
Franklin3384
Carroll3303
Lincoln3151
Marshall3054
Henry2990
White2945
Johnson2880
Claiborne2770
Crockett2745
Hickman2720
Campbell2541
Wayne2292
Marion2285
Chester2252
Decatur2153
Polk2133
Overton2091
Grainger2040
Unicoi1680
Union1620
Benton1581
Cannon1540
Jackson1301
Humphreys1293
Morgan1271
Scott1241
Grundy1182
Sequatchie1131
Meigs1080
Fentress960
Hancock812
Perry810
Stewart790
Clay790
Lewis741
Houston610
Moore600
Pickett391
Van Buren360

Most Popular Stories

Community Events