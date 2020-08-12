100,801 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama; 41,523 presumed recoveries

As of 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 100,801 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama since it began testing in March.

The department says 17,749 have been confirmed in the last 14 days.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

The department says there are 41,523 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

There are 1,814 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: 22 in Autauga County, 29 in Baldwin County, six in Barbour County, five in Bibb County, five in Blount County, 11 in Bullock County, 36 in Butler County, 19 in Calhoun County, 38 in Chambers County, eight in Cherokee County, nine in Chilton County, 12 in Choctaw County, 10 in Clarke County, five in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, six in Coffee County, 18 in Colbert County, 10 in Conecuh County, three in Coosa County, 21 in Covington County, eight in Crenshaw County, 12 in Cullman County, 29 in Dale County, 25 in Dallas County, 14 in DeKalb County, 39 in Elmore County, 17 in Escambia County, 34 in Etowah County, five in Fayette County, 22 in Franklin County, two in Geneva County, 11 in Greene County, 26 in Hale County, three in Henry County, 13 in Houston County, four in Jackson County, 261 in Jefferson County, two in Lamar County, 20 in Lauderdale County, three in Lawrence County, 47 in Lee County, 13 in Limestone County, 24 in Lowndes County, 14 in Macon County, 35 in Madison County, 17 in Marengo County, 26 in Marion County, 38 in Marshall County, 216 in Mobile County, six in Monroe County, 153 in Montgomery County, 20 in Morgan County, four in Perry County, 10 in Pickens County, seven in Pike County, 11 in Randolph County, two in Russell County, 37 in Shelby County, 18 in St. Clair County, 18 in Sumter County, 14 in Talladega County, 79 in Tallapoosa County, 80 in Tuscaloosa County, 65 in Walker County, 13 in Washington County, 10 in Wilcox County, and 11 in Winston County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 1,188

Baldwin County: 3,710

Barbour County: 581

Bibb County: 453

Blount County: 825

Bullock County: 492

Butler County: 773

Calhoun County: 1,828

Chambers County: 848

Cherokee County: 279

Chilton County: 827

Choctaw County: 289

Clarke County: 821

Clay County: 277

Cleburne County: 129

Coffee County: 779

Colbert County: 1,225

Conecuh County: 394

Coosa County: 105

Covington County: 746

Crenshaw County: 331

Cullman County: 1,238

Dale County: 850

Dallas County: 1,347

DeKalb County: 1,852

Elmore County: 1,767

Escambia County: 1,094

Etowah County: 2,190

Fayette County: 223

Franklin County: 1,308

Geneva County: 265

Greene County: 253

Hale County: 488

Henry County: 264

Houston County: 1,450

Jackson County: 1,072

Jefferson County: 13,463

Lamar County: 230

Lauderdale County: 1,203

Lawrence County: 356

Lee County: 2,724

Limestone County: 1,378

Lowndes County: 575

Macon County: 341

Madison County: 5,510

Marengo County: 568

Marion County: 587

Marshall County: 3,199

Mobile County: 10,671

Monroe County: 424

Montgomery County: 6,955

Morgan County: 2,425

Perry County: 446

Pickens County: 411

Pike County: 716

Randolph County: 403

Russell County: 1,391

Shelby County: 3,361

St. Clair County: 1,375

Sumter County: 366

Talladega County: 1,069

Tallapoosa County: 876

Tuscaloosa County: 4,327

Walker County: 1,548

Washington County: 449

Wilcox County: 436

Winston County: 457

Total: 100,801

