100 coronavirus cases confirmed in Lauderdale County

As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 100 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Lauderdale County.
This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.
The state says 2,555 coronavirus tests have been given in Lauderdale County.
Of the 100 cases, two deaths have been reported in the county.
