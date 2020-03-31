100 cases of coronavirus reported in Madison County

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports 100 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Madison County.

As of 6:44 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, there are 993 total confirmed cases in Alabama, and 13 confirmed coronavirus deaths.

Here's the breakdown by county:

Autauga County: 7

Baldwin County: 19

Bibb County: 3

Blount County: 5

Bullock County: 3

Butler County: 1

Calhoun County: 9

Chambers County: 36

Cherokee County: 2

Chilton County: 11

Choctaw County: 3

Clay County: 2

Cleburne County: 5

Colbert County: 4

Coosa County: 4

Covington County: 2

Crenshaw County: 1

Cullman County: 8

Dallas County: 2

DeKalb County: 4

Elmore County: 12

Escambia County: 1

Etowah County: 8

Fayette County: 1

Franklin County: 3

Greene County: 3

Hale County: 1

Houston County: 8

Jackson County: 8

Jefferson County: 277

Lamar County: 1

Lauderdale County: 12

Lawrence County: 3

Lee County: 75

Limestone County: 22

Lowndes County: 1

Macon County: 1

Madison County: 100

Marengo County: 4

Marion County: 9

Marshall County: 6

Mobile County: 52

Monroe County: 1

Montgomery County: 31

Morgan County: 20

Pickens County: 4

Pike County: 4

Randolph County: 2

Russell County: 1

St. Clair County: 15

Shelby County: 86

Sumter County: 1

Talladega County: 7

Tallapoosa County: 13

Tuscaloosa County: 29

Walker County: 32

Washington County: 3

Wilcox County: 3

Winston County: 2

Total: 993

