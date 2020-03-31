The Alabama Department of Public Health reports 100 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Madison County.
As of 6:44 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, there are 993 total confirmed cases in Alabama, and 13 confirmed coronavirus deaths.
Here's the breakdown by county:
Autauga County: 7
Baldwin County: 19
Bibb County: 3
Blount County: 5
Bullock County: 3
Butler County: 1
Calhoun County: 9
Chambers County: 36
Cherokee County: 2
Chilton County: 11
Choctaw County: 3
Clay County: 2
Cleburne County: 5
Colbert County: 4
Coosa County: 4
Covington County: 2
Crenshaw County: 1
Cullman County: 8
Dallas County: 2
DeKalb County: 4
Elmore County: 12
Escambia County: 1
Etowah County: 8
Fayette County: 1
Franklin County: 3
Greene County: 3
Hale County: 1
Houston County: 8
Jackson County: 8
Jefferson County: 277
Lamar County: 1
Lauderdale County: 12
Lawrence County: 3
Lee County: 75
Limestone County: 22
Lowndes County: 1
Macon County: 1
Madison County: 100
Marengo County: 4
Marion County: 9
Marshall County: 6
Mobile County: 52
Monroe County: 1
Montgomery County: 31
Morgan County: 20
Pickens County: 4
Pike County: 4
Randolph County: 2
Russell County: 1
St. Clair County: 15
Shelby County: 86
Sumter County: 1
Talladega County: 7
Tallapoosa County: 13
Tuscaloosa County: 29
Walker County: 32
Washington County: 3
Wilcox County: 3
Winston County: 2
Total: 993
Related Content
- 100 cases of coronavirus reported in Madison County
- 5 cases of coronavirus reported in Madison County
- UPDATE: Madison County has 36 coronavirus cases
- Tennessee reports 957 coronavirus cases
- First cases of coronavirus reported in Lauderdale, Jackson, Cullman counties; Madison number rises
- Coronavirus cases on the rise in Lauderdale, Madison counties
- UPDATE: Madison County sees another increase in coronavirus cases
- 17th case of coronavirus confirmed in Madison County
- Coronavirus case confirmed in Madison County; State total reaches 36
- Coronavirus-related deaths reported in Jackson, Lauderdale and Madison counties