10% of Limestone County Schools staff, more than 1,000 students in coronavirus quarantine

Limestone County Schools says 10% of its staff and more than 1,000 students are currently quarantining due to coronavirus.

Superintendent Randy Shearouse said during a news conference at 4 p.m. Tuesday that there are 39 coronavirus cases active among staff members right now. In addition to that, 70 staff members are quarantining.

He said there are 70 active cases among students and more than 1,000 students quarantining.

Shearouse said with this high number of cases, it’s difficult to staff all areas right now.

The district announced earlier Tuesday that all Limestone County Schools will be shut down Wednesday because of the virus.

Shearouse cited the rise in cases, especially among staff, as the cause for the closure. He said students can return to school on Jan. 6.