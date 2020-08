The Morgan County School System says four people in the system have tested positive for coronavirus.

About 25 students and teachers are in quarantine.

Lisa Screws, system spokesperson, said the system is not now releasing information about if the four positive cases belong to students, teachers or staff members or information on what school or schools are impacted.

Morgan County schools' new school year began Wednesday.

