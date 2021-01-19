Decatur health leaders plan for the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine

Local leaders in Decatur voiced their concerns on the coronavirus vaccine rollout in Alabama.

Department of Public Health Administrator, Judy Smith said, “The biggest stumbling block has been the vaccine, the availability of the vaccine.”

Smith said she’s working to get more vaccines in Alabama.

Some Alabamians asked Smith about running mega clinics, but she said for now, the state is doing the best that they can.

Decatur Morgan Hospital started vaccinating people 75 and older on Monday morning. 130 doses of the vaccine were given on the first day. The hospital's goal is to administer 1,500 vaccines by the end of the week.

Some individuals chose to get their first dose of the vaccine in Tennessee. Smith said that all Alabamians 75 and older will be able to get their second dose, even if they got their first vaccine dose outside of the state.

President of Decatur Morgan Hospital, Kelli Powers, agreed on getting everyone their second vaccine, but Power’s has concerns about clinics running out of the vaccine.

“When they get the first dose in Tennessee, Tennessee is going to get their second dose,” Powers said.

Despite her concerns, she said she’s going to make sure everyone gets their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Smith said some Alabamians may not go for their second dose. In that case, the vaccine will be left for someone else who needs it.