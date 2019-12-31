Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Win Tickets!

Win tickets to see the Huntsville Championship

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events