Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville police investigating shooting off Lakefront Drive Full Story

Win 4 Magic Passes!

Magic Passes are for meet and greet and game.

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events