Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Season Passes to BTL!

Enter to win 2 season passes to Broadway Theater League

Huntsville
Few Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 99°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Decatur
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 101°
Scottsboro
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 101°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events