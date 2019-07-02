News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Enter to Win 50th Anniversary Apollo 11 Coin Set
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
89°
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
More Weather
Florence
Scattered Clouds
83°
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
86°
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
More Weather
Decatur
Few Clouds
86°
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
84°
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Police investigating after body found near Huntsville Aquatics Center
Four teens charged, one on the loose after Huntsville armed carjackings
Husband charged in murder of former Madison County Jail nurse
Friends, coworkers remember woman killed in Decatur wreck
Inmate found dead in Madison County Jail
Alabama State Troopers identify man killed after car hit by train in Limestone County
South Huntsville homes evacuated after gas leak
Biker spreads awareness after fatal wreck in Limestone Co.
Florence pastor charged with child sexual abuse
Auburn police arrest teen in deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett
Community Events