News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
BREAKING NEWS: Traffic Alert: Southbound lanes blocked at South Memorial Parkway in Huntsville after 2 wrecks
Full Story
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Frankie Valli Tickets
Win a Pair of Tickets
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
89°
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
More Weather
Florence
Broken Clouds
89°
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
84°
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
87°
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Scottsboro
86°
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
'I can't believe it:' Family wants security changes after teen drowned in Lake Guntersville
1 dead after wreck at Highway 72 and Dug Hill Road in Madison County
Video: How did the bear cross Guntersville Lake?
Huntsville downed power line leaves behind burned grass, produces glass
Decatur police respond to deadly wreck on Point Mallard Parkway
Teenager drives to hospital after car shot multiple times in Huntsville
Huntsville police: Preliminary findings show Madison officer at fault for deadly crash
Former Bassmaster Elite Series pro in serious condition after wreck near Lake Guntersville
Huntsville City Schools proposes dress code changes
Neighbors want traffic signal at Huntsville intersection after deadly wreck involving police officer
Community Events