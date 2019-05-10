News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Apollo 50
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Apollo 50
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
The Bachelorette TV giveaway
Enter to win a TV
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76°
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Florence
Overcast
73°
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75°
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
73°
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Scottsboro
79°
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Huntsville police: Suspect in custody after shooting in Publix parking lot on Old Monrovia Road
Photos: Storm damage reported in North Alabama
Photos: Neighbors concerned about trash build-up at New Market house
Federal agents round up dozens of violent criminals in North Alabama
Watch: Huntsville police pull hiding woman from gas station ceiling
Man dead after train crash in Limestone County
National Weather Service preliminary report shows EF-0 tornado in North Alabama
Police: Huntsville woman’s murder came after botched drug deal
Man dead after motorcycle crash on Castleman Avenue in Decatur
Crews investigating New Hope house fire
Community Events