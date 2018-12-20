Win Boat Show Tickets!

News
Clear
Dates:
Dec 31, 2018-Jan 4, 2019
Huntsville
Overcast
50°
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
51°
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
48°
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
49°
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
50°
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Most Popular Stories
Community grieving after Buckhorn High School student died in three-vehicle crash
Huntsville Police: shoplifting suspects fought store security while trying to get away
Five suspects arrested in connection to Limestone Co. theft ring
Limestone County suspects charged with sex abuse of a child
Teenager dies in Madison County wreck
$500,000 in stolen merchandise seized from DeKalb County home
Joe Davis Stadium continues to be damaged as city works to find permanent solution
Florence adds more businesses in 2018
Madison County school bus driver found at fault for failing to yield the right of way before crash
UNA professor's employment terminated after sexual harassment allegations
Community Events