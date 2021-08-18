You can help a North Alabama non-profit win $25,000 to help kids in foster care

A North Alabama non-profit that helps children in foster care needs your help in its effort to win a $25,000 grant.

Kids to Love is the only North Alabama non-profit organization in the top 200 eligible for the grant from the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program.

Only 40 programs will receive the grant.

You can vote HERE

The entry for Kids to Love calls the $25,000 grant a lifechanging amount of money that will help them serve the needs of the 6,358 children in foster care in Alabama.

Kids to Love is a 501(c)(3) approved foundation that has been working to help foster children since 2004.

The voting runs through Aug. 27. Winners will be announced Sept. 29.