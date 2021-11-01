WAAY 31 and Bank Independent host Coats and Cans for Kids

WAAY 31 and Bank Independent will host a Coats and Cans for Kids drive until November 19th.



All Bank Independent locations across North Alabama will be collecting new children’s coats and canned food during regular lobby hours.



New Children’s coats and canned goods will be distributed to families across North Alabama for the winter months. Huntsville collections will be donated to Toni Terrell’s Coat and Cans for WHRP.



Toni will be collecting new children’s coats and canned goods the weekend of November 18-21st to benefit Christmas Charities Year Round, District 6 Christmas Food and Christmas Coat Program, New Futures, and Crisis Services of North Alabama.

For Bank Independent Locations, click here.