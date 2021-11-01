Village of Promise Hosts One Table Huntsville Thanksgiving Meal

For the third year in a row, Huntsville non-profit Village of Promise will host

the city-wide Thanksgiving meal One Table Huntsville on Monday, November

22, from 11:30am until 1:30pm in Big Spring Park.

The goal of One Table Huntsville is to bring people together from all walks of life and give thanks together, creating unity and celebrating diversity.

The event is open to everyone, and no reservations are required. Organizers are expecting a large crowd this year, as the meals are being catered by local companies, with a vegan option included.



Sponsorships for One Table Huntsville are still available, and volunteers are

also needed.

For info on sponsoring the event or becoming a volunteer, please visit

visit www.OneTableHuntsville.com.

About Village of Promise Inc. – Village of Promise (VoP) is a Family Advancement

Center founded to address the needs of children and families in distressed,

high-poverty neighborhoods. Their mission is to advance families out of the cycle

of poverty using a multi generational approach. They provide educational

programs, sustainable tools and opportunities that empower children and their

families to advance out of poverty. Each Village of Promise family develops an

“individualized family advancement plan” that addresses four key areas of their

lives: Education, Social and Emotional Growth, Physical Health & Wellness, and

Professional Development. VoP walks with them on their journey to advance out

of poverty.