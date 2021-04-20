Two local non-profits receive donation from Huntsville car dealership

A local subaru dealership is helping two non-profits in the community.

Tuesday, Harris Home for Children and Village of Promise both received checks at Landers McLarty Subaru in Huntsville. The two non-profits received donations from the 2020 Subaru Share the Love event. The executive director of Village of Promise told us this money means more especially because of the pandemic.

"Getting our families back to work, getting them on their feet financially, this is huge. This is so needed and we're so grateful," said Dr. Libby Parker, Village of Promise Executive Director.

Both charities received more than $22,000 each to help families right here in Huntsville.