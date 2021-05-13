Tables available for annual Leaders and Legends Dinner for Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama

You can help kids right here in our community, while also getting to meet a football superstar.

Tables for this year's annual leaders and legends dinner are still available. This year's speaker is Deion Sanders. The dinner is a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama.

It wasn't able to happen last year because of the pandemic, which is why this year more than ever the club needs your help to support kids right here in the community.

"You know, it's been harder on them. They've had to use more resources with less income coming in and it's very important that we help the club this year more than ever," said Matt Meyer, managing partner of Hiley Mazda, Volkswagen, and Audi.

The event is July 8th at the Von Braun Center. Silent auction starts at 5 p.m. with the dinner starting at 6 p.m.

If you are interested in purchasing a table, you can contact: bmorring@BGCNAL.com.

