Stars Dancing for HEALS needs your votes!

The Stars Dancing for HEALS event is Nov. 4

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 12:46 PM
Posted By: Suzanne Sullivan

The 2021 Stars Dancing For HEALS fundraising event is coming up soon.

The Stars have been working hard to perfect their dance moves with their instructors while also raising funds. All the Stars' efforts go to support a great cause, HEALS, Inc.

HEALS, which stands for Health Establishments at Local Schools, is a local nonprofit that provides medical, dental and optometry services to children who might not otherwise receive care in Huntsville and Madison County.

All the Stars could use your help with votes. Every dollar donated goes for 1 vote. To find out more about each of the Stars, click on the videos above.

The 2021 event will be held Nov. 4 at the Von Braun Center. WAAY 31 Morning Anchor Megan Reyna and WAAY 31 VP/General Manager Mike Wright will be the emcees for the evening.

Voting is open for all the Stars here.

