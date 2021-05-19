Stars Dancing for HEALS contestants begin their journey

Contestants and instructors for Stars Dancing for HEALS got to start off their journey for the event already.

All the contestants got their photos taken and had a small orientation Thursday, including WAAY-31's very own Mike Wright who is emceeing the event.

One contestant shared how excited she is to get out there and dance for a great cause.

Some contestants also shared how excited they are to start fundraising for the event.

"To provide access to health care and dental services for the kids that are in need in this community. So, going out, speaking with individuals, educating them on what HEALS does, and bringing that funding to help the students that need it most," said Veronica Tucker, Stars Dancing for HEALS contestant.

We'll get to hear from all the stars participating in the event come August.

The Stars Dancing for HEALS gala will happen in November.