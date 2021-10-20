Clear
Saints Motorcycle Club gears up for annual Toy Run and Tunes for Toys

Christmas Charities Year round will benefit from the Toy Run and Tunes for Toys November 6th.

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 3:01 PM
Posted By: Suzanne Sullivan

The Saints Motorcycle Club of Alabama is preparing for the 41st annual Toy Run and Tunes for Toys. The event benefits Huntsville-based non-profit Christmas Charities Year Round. On Saturday, November 6, riders will meet at Redstone Harley Davidson at 1:00pm for the ride. The Tunes for Toys outdoor music event will follow on the Flint River at Mossy Rock at 330 Brownsboro Road, Brownsboro, AL 35741.

Tunes for Toys features artists including Full Spectrum, Krista Herring, Graysin Slade, Tomas Gorrio, Tyler AK, Zoe Burdett, Lua Sol, Buck’d Up, and Blammo. Gates will open at 12pm. The entrance fee is $10, but is waived with a donation of a new unwrapped toy.

For info on the Toy Run event, click here.

For info on Tunes for Toys, click here.

