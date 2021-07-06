Online giving campaign challenge begins July 13 for CASA in Madison County

Care Assurance System for the Aging and Homebound of Madison County (CASA) will begin an online giving campaign challenge July 13th through July 16th.

Beginning at 8am on July 13th, CASA will partner with Home Instead Charities for Give65.

The goal of this year’s campaign is $25,000 in 65 hours. Funds raised during this campaign will be used to purchase materials for wheelchair ramps and other fall preventative measures. Rising costs of building supplies have caused a need for a more funds this year.

Matching funds will be available early, so donors are encouraged to give early on the 13th of July. This will give CASA the best chance at receiving a matching gift of up to $5,000.

For more information, go to casamadisoncty.org