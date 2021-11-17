Nonprofit to feed 3,000 people a Thanksgiving meal

A local nonprofit organization is ready to offer a free Thanksgiving meal to 3,000 people.

The Village of Promise is holding its third annual One Table Huntsville. In 2020, they did drive-up to-go meals because of the pandemic, but this year, they're ready to have a feast at Big Spring Park.

No reservations are needed. The executive director for the nonprofit said all you have to do is show up.

“The entire concept is about bringing all different kinds of people together, regardless of race, any ethnicity, religion, socioeconomic background — you just come to the table as equals and just get to know each other," said Libby Parker. "You come as strangers and leave as friends.”

One Table Huntsville will be 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22.