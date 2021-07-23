Clear

NCAC looking for Superheros

The NCAC is now accepting nominations for Superheros in the community.

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 3:47 PM
Posted By: Suzanne Sullivan

Do you know someone who goes above and beyond to help others in the community?  The National Children's Advocacy Center is now accepting nominations for Superheros. Superheros can be anyone who gives back to the community and takes care of others.  The NCAC will be honoring four heroes at the annual Superhero Shindig on September 17th at 6:30pm. 

To nominate someone who makes a difference?  Click here for Superhero nominations.

The Superhero Shindig is a grown-up carnival event on the campus of the NCAC.  This is a fundraising event to support the mission of the NCAC in providing hope and healing for children of Madison County affected by abuse.

Click here for Superhero Shindig Tickets.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events