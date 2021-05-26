LifeSouth kicks off summer with a Blood Drive in Athens

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers want to remind you that one activity to kick-off the summer is to donate blood.

Kami May, District Community Development Coordinator said the start of summer means a need for blood. “Since people are out of town or enjoying the nice weather, there are less donors lining up to give blood,” May said.

Specifically referring to summer months, May said higher traffic volumes could result in motor vehicle crashes, which then results in the need of blood products.

“On average, local hospitals call LifeSouth and typically order 30 units of red blood cells, 3 or 4 platelet units, and 30 units of plasma for victims of severe car crashes and other trauma-related incidents, this is why we are constantly asking you to donate blood,” May said.

The LifeSouth Summer Kickoff Spectacular mobile blood drive is Friday, may 28th from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Athens Walmart on US Hwy 72E. All blood donors will receive a $10 E-Gift Card and their choice of a Hamburger or Hot Dog.

LifeSouth is a non-profit community blood bank serving more than 17 hospitals in North Alabama. LifeSouth is committed to meeting the blood supply needs of hospitals and their patients by providing the highest quality blood components and services. The LifeSouth team is dedicated to making sure the blood is there when a patient is in need. To learn more, visit LifeSouth.org