"I finally got my home that I can call ‘Mine,'" a new homeowner thanks Habitat for Humanity of Madison County

Building and owning your own home is a long and expensive process, which makes it seem impossible to people who need to live in affordable housing.

Habitat for Humanity of Madison County helps make it possible for people.

Brittany Ford and Tonya Steger are adjusting well to their new homes in Madison County. Both women put plenty of blood, sweat, and tears into building them.

They moved in over the summer, but on Saturday, there was a home dedication ceremony held by the Habitat for Humanity of Madison County.

“I worked hard and I finally got my home that I can call ‘Mine,'" said Ford.

Habitat for Humanity of Madison County helped make this a reality for Steger and Ford.

The organization requires families to put in 300 hours of work to either the building process of their home, someone else's, or working in their Habitat ReStore, as well as taking 55 hours of homebuyer education classes.

“It means a lot, especially being able to, you know, take part in it and pick my floors and countertops and everything, like my brick color," said Steger. "It’s just been a long time coming. I’m so thankful.”

Ford tells WAAY 31 that she never thought this would be possible.

Thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Madison County, she and her family are now living comfortably in their own home.

“Starting over, not having to ask people, ‘Can we come to stay,’ with them is a good thing," she said. "Having a thing to walk in your own home and your kids going into their own room is good. Having a kitchen to cook in is good. They have built this house from the ground up just for me and my family, and we love it.”

Like Ford, the idea of owning a home is something Steger says she thought she would only ever dream about, but her dreams became a reality.

Steger offers this advice to people who have those same dreams:

“Don’t be afraid. Put your best foot forward, have faith and it will work out."

If you would like to start the application process, click here.