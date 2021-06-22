WEDC announces the 5 Huntsville women who will be honored for their impacts on the community

On Tuesday the Women's Economic Development Council (WEDC) Foundation announced the five women who will be honored at its 20th annual fundraiser.

Honorees included:

Christie Finley, Huntsville City Schools superintendent.

Dawn Stanley, deputy director of cross programs in the Exploration Systems Directorate at NASA.

Patty Sykstus, president and co-founder of Not One More Alabama (NOMA), an organization combating opioid addictions.

PeggyLee Wright, president of THE COMPANY YOU KEEP, providing business development solutions and measurable impacts across government academia, non-profit and military enterprises.

Ginger Harper, senior vice president, private banking, and retail market manager for IBERIABANK in Huntsville.

Harper said she believes in WEDC's mission and what they do to create self-sufficiency and economic independence for women.

"I have the honor of being a first-generation college graduate and I myself wouldn't have been able to accomplish that without programs like the WEDC Foundation," said Harper.

The achievements of these women will be recognized at the Women Honoring Women gala on Sept. 16 at the VBC.