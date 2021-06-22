Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

WEDC announces the 5 Huntsville women who will be honored for their impacts on the community

"I have the honor of being a first-generation college graduate and I myself wouldn't have been able to accomplish that without programs like the WEDC Foundation," said Harper.

Posted: Jun 22, 2021 9:06 PM
Updated: Jun 22, 2021 9:09 PM
Posted By: Olivia Schueller

On Tuesday the Women's Economic Development Council (WEDC) Foundation announced the five women who will be honored at its 20th annual fundraiser.

Honorees included: 

Christie Finley, Huntsville City Schools superintendent.

Dawn Stanley, deputy director of cross programs in the Exploration Systems Directorate at NASA. 

Patty Sykstus, president and co-founder of Not One More Alabama (NOMA), an organization combating opioid addictions. 

PeggyLee Wright, president of THE COMPANY YOU KEEP, providing business development solutions and measurable impacts across government academia, non-profit and military enterprises. 

Ginger Harper, senior vice president, private banking, and retail market manager for IBERIABANK in Huntsville. 

Harper said she believes in WEDC's mission and what they do to create self-sufficiency and economic independence for women.

"I have the honor of being a first-generation college graduate and I myself wouldn't have been able to accomplish that without programs like the WEDC Foundation," said Harper. 

The achievements of these women will be recognized at the Women Honoring Women gala on Sept. 16 at the VBC.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events