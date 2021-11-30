Connecting North Alabama: Women Honoring Women (WEDC)

Tuesday night, five north Alabama women will take the spotlight.

It is the 20th annual Women Honoring Women event hosted by the Women's Economic Development Council (WEDC).

"It's redefined my family's legacy for me to be a first-generation college graduate," Honoree Ginger Harper said.

Ginger Harper is the Senior Vice President for IBERIABANK. As an Athens State University graduate, she has had more than 20 years of experience in finance. She believes her education provided a foundation for her success. That is what the WEDC is all about - providing tools for women to not only succeed but thrive.

"So we can continue seeing these women fulfill their goals, their dreams of higher education and becoming a graduate," Harper said.

Huntsville-native Dawn Stanley wants to prepare the next generation of leaders. She is currently a Deputy Director with NASA. Stanley wants young women to know, it is not all about the accomplishments you achieve.

"Sometimes a fall down is a set up for a step up and so it's an opportunity for you to use those challenges and those experiences to make you better," Stanley said.

PeggyLee Wright goes by a similar motto.

"When things aren't great and they suck, cause life will suck sometimes, that you throw your arms around it and you embrace it, because if you don't embrace it, it will embrace you," Wright said.

Wright is a former U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk Pilot. She now owns and runs a consulting business, The Company You Keep. Wright takes pride in having a woman and veteran-owned small business.

"I cannot tell you one time in the military that I sat there thinking this is tough because I'm a female," Wright said. "I thought it was amazing since I was a female, and I just enjoyed my career to the fullest."

Patty Sykstus' life goal was not to run a non-profit. She worked for Huntsville Hospital for several years but eventually chose to stay at home and raise her three sons. However, in 2012, her oldest son, while studying at Auburn University, approached her about his opioid addiction.

"We cried, we certainly worried, we were scared, we were anxious, we were nervous," Sykstus said.

It has been nine years since he began his recovery. Since then, Sykstus has dedicated her time to helping people struggling with substance abuse. She co-founded Not One More Alabama.

"All I can ask you to do is watch my feet and watch where I go because I hope that my actions and how I move forward and how I take the organization forward is something that people can feel good about," Sykstus said.

Education has always been front and center for Christie Finley. She knew from a young age, she wanted to teach. Now she serves as Huntsville City Schools Superintendent. But it was not until 2020 hit, she faced her biggest obstacle yet, the pandemic.

"What doesn't challenge, doesn't change you, and I think that actually walking through that, making sure that our students are safe, our teachers are safe, and our staff are safe was a priority," Finley said. "I had to say, had we not had a challenge like that, I learned so much from that."

All these women would not be where they are today if it was not for the adversities they have faced.

"Continue to learn, continue to take those risks because they got you in the position, you're in right now," Finley said.

WAAY 31 is a sponser for Women Honoring Women. It is the foundation's largest fundraiser of the year. To learn more about WEDC, click here.