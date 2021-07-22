Connecting North Alabama: Still Serving Veterans

They served our country honorably, so where can our veterans go to successfully transition back into civilian life?

One answer to that is in a name.

Still Serving Veterans in Huntsville is a non-profit organization solely dedicated to veterans and their families.

They do that by providing veterans with connections to meaningful careers, benefits and services.

And it starts all the way at the top of this organization.

"I've spent my whole life basically defending the nation and taking care of the troops, so now, defending the nation is someone else's responsibility but i can certainly take care of the troops and that's what this job is," said Paulette Risher, CEO / President of Still Serving Veterans.

This job is more like a calling for Risher, a retired Army Major General.

Risher credits the hard work of her staff members, accredited VA officers, who have helped more than 1,500 local veterans find jobs last year and into this year, even during Covid-19.

And here's something different. They actually cut through the red tape by being able to access veteran's records.

"What it does is allows us to go in and file a claim on behalf of a veteran and actually see the claim as it's being processed, so we don't have to ask mother may I. We can go into the system and track a claims history," said Risher.

Still Serving Veterans" has been in operation in the Huntsville area for 15 years now.

As far as jobs are concerned, they've managed to find good-paying careers to veterans, averaging $66,000 per year.

Air Force veteran Abegail Culora turned to this group to find one of those careers.

At first, this new mom wasn't quite sure how to navigate the future for her family.

She was excited, yet terrified at the same time.

"Every veteran has felt like that fear, that pit in your stomach like, 'What if I am not successful in transitioning,' said Culora. "And I think that drives the veteran community to help."

Former Marine Larue Wisener needed assistance, not only with benefits, but also after his father, a Vietnam veteran, passed away last year.

Still Serving Veterans helped Wisner and his mother with death benefits.

"They've been indispensible," said Wisener.

"I mean I may be able to figure out all this stuff but it would have taken me months, and I probably would have messed something up, so I really appreciate them."

Still Serving Veterans is located at 626 Clinton Ave. W, Suite 200, in Huntsville.

Call them at (256) 883-7035 or visit their website HERE