Connecting North Alabama: National Children’s Advocacy Center

WAAY 31 is Connecting North Alabama community groups with people who can help them recover from the economic pinch of the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Children’s Advocacy Center in Huntsville is one of those impacted groups. The center helps children get away from abusive situations, and assists them with recovery.

The group also helps investigators and prosecutors hold abusers accountable.

And it does it all free of charge, thanks to donations and fundraisers.

But the pandemic putting a pinch on people's ability to support many community groups has impacted the center.

Cynthia Parker, the center’s development director, says she’s counting on big-hearted North Alabama residents to make sure children always get the help they need.

“One of the most important ways people can help us is to recognize this is an issue in our community, to say a prayer for the kids and these heroes who are working with these kids, and to support the children with a therapy hour,” Parker said.

“It's $150, and that's something that is easily done for a lot of kids. So, there's one way people can help out the kids.”

To learn more about the National Children's Advocacy Center, and to donate, click HERE