Clear

Connecting North Alabama - Valley Arts & Entertainment

Sonic butterfly is performing this Saturday at Lowe Mill from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 3:19 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2021 3:30 PM
Posted By: Suzanne Sullivan

Valley Arts and Entertainment is bringing a unique musical experience to Huntsville this Saturday night.

What is Sonic Butterfly?  "Sonic Butterfly is transforming Lowe Mill into a 120 foot harp," said Patrice Bivins, founder of Valley Arts & Entertainment.  

To be specific, Sonic Butterfly is a 26 string acoustic harp designed by Andrea Brook. The strings span out over the audience and transform the concert setting into an immersive musical instrument. There are two butterfly-shaped chambers that have projection screens that enhance the experience with a visual interpretation.

You can experience Sonic Butterfly Saturday, August 28th from 7pm until 9pm at Lowe Mill, Railroad Space #2. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased HERE.

Valley Arts & Entertainment is a non-profit that supports music programs for students in underserved communities. For more information, go to Valley Arts & Entertainment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 99°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events