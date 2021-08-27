Connecting North Alabama - Valley Arts & Entertainment

Valley Arts and Entertainment is bringing a unique musical experience to Huntsville this Saturday night.

What is Sonic Butterfly? "Sonic Butterfly is transforming Lowe Mill into a 120 foot harp," said Patrice Bivins, founder of Valley Arts & Entertainment.

To be specific, Sonic Butterfly is a 26 string acoustic harp designed by Andrea Brook. The strings span out over the audience and transform the concert setting into an immersive musical instrument. There are two butterfly-shaped chambers that have projection screens that enhance the experience with a visual interpretation.

You can experience Sonic Butterfly Saturday, August 28th from 7pm until 9pm at Lowe Mill, Railroad Space #2. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased HERE.

Valley Arts & Entertainment is a non-profit that supports music programs for students in underserved communities. For more information, go to Valley Arts & Entertainment.