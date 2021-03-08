Connecting North Alabama - The WEDC Foundation

The WEDC Foundation is now accepting applications from young women for their scholar program. Interested women must work, live, and attend school in Limestone, Madison, Marshall, or Morgan counties. For a full list of eliegibility requirements, click here.

Applications will be accepted until April 2021. Applicant must include a current resume, most recent transcript with GPA, 2 professional reference letters, and a letter of intent.

The WEDC Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that supports women scholars through flexible financial assitance, mentoring, and professional development programs. For more information on the WEDC Foundation, click here.