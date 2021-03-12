Connecting North Alabama - The National Children's Advocacy Center

Child abuse reports dropped 10% in Madison County, according to new numbers from the National Children's Advocacy Center (NCAC).

Experts at the NCAC said the decline from 2019 to 2020 does not mean fewer children were being abused.

The center compared both years and found out the decrease primarily came with our state shutdown in March and April, and then again in July when we had spikes in the coronavirus.

Center Director, Chris Newlin, told WAAY 31 the number of reported cases increased when kids were able to be back in the classroom.

Newlin said even though the pandemic adds more difficulties to child abuse being reported, people will find a way to protect our children.

“We’re a resilient community, and we’re finding out about reports, we’re investigating those reports, our partners are making arrests and protecting children, we’re providing services in creative ways. So, we’re always going to stand up for our kids.”

Newlin stressed the importance of notifying law enforcement if you suspect a child is going through any type of abuse.

The National Children's Advocacy Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit in Huntsville dedicated to child abuse response and prevention. For more information on the NCAC, click here.