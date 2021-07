Graces of Gurley will be sponsoring Kathryn's Kids, a community family-friendly event on July 24th from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Charles Stone Park in Gurley.

This free event will feature over twenty non-profits, churches, and civic organizations from the Gurley community. Activities will include water slides, inflatables, carnival games, free popcorn, a cooling station, clowns, pony rides and live music.

For more information, go to gracesofgurley.org.