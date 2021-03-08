Connecting North Alabama - HudsonAlpha

HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology is hosting the 10th Annual Double Helix Dash, a virtual 5k that benefits childhood genomics disorder research.

Participants are encouraged to run or walk the 5K or 1M fun run between April 6 and April 20. Registration is online and open until April 3rd.

Runners and walkers will log their time with the Huntsville Track Club.

Join other participants on social media by searching for #DHD2021 or Double Helix Dash 2021 on Facebook. Fundraising and teams are encouraged. Event sponsorships are available as well, contact Akirkpatrick@hudsonalpha.org.

Click here to regsiter for the Double Helix Dash 2021.

HudsonAlpha is a local 501(c)3 organization commited to genomics-based research for better human health and well being, genomic medicine, entrpreneurship and economic development, and educational outreach.

For more information on HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, click here.