Connecting North Alabama - First Stop Urgent Needs list

First Stop in Huntsville has immediate needs for their clients.

Posted: Jun 21, 2021 2:42 PM
Posted By: Suzanne Sullivan


First Stop in Huntsville has immediate needs for the clients they serve daily. First Stop’s Day Center provides meals, shower and laundry facilities, transportation and health assessments to people living in the homeless camps in downtown Huntsville. A homeless individual can receive basic health care items, mail services, and assistance with necessary prescription medications. Every week, 750 meals are served, over 100 showers are provided, 50 buss passes are issued, and more than 60 loads of laundry are washed.

Staff and volunteers are on hand to assist with individual items such as personal hygiene, towels, snack packs and other necessities. FirstStop publishes an Urgent Needs list every week to let the community know what supplies are most needed. An updated needs list can be found on the website at firststop.org

Donations will be accepted from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at First Stop 206 Stokes St. NW, Huntsville, Al 35805.

