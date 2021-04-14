Connecting North Alabama - Donations for the Downtown Rescue Mission

The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama will host the Huntsville Shred Day this Saturday, April 17th from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Wynn Drive Campus of Calhoun Community College.

Individuals and Businesses are encouraged to bring items for disposal to protect identities and the environment. Drop off will be drive-through style, with cars entering at the intersection of Old Madison Pike and Warhawk Way.

Services provided:

Free Document Shredding, limit of 3 large bags or boxes per vehicle.

Electronics Recycling for items less than 100 pounds. Televisions and CRT monitors will cost $25 each for recycling. Rolling projection screens will not be accepted.

Clothing, household items, and monetary donations will be accepted to benefit the Downtown Rescue Mission, a 501(c)3 in Huntsville for the homeless.

This is a no-contact event. For more information call the Better Business Bureau, 256-533-1640.